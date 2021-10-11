Beating HIV through family, mentorship

Kennedy Okuku

Mr Kennedy Okuku with his wife Pamela Adhiambo at their home in Mbita sub-county, Homa Bay County. Together with one of their children, they are enrolled under the Pama Care programme.

Photo credit: Angela Oketch | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

In counties bordering Lake Victoria, where elderly men see it as a weakness to have their wives accompany them to events, health care systems are working hard to change perceptions.

