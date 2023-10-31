Your favourite cup of tea can make you depressed

Let’s face it. We are a nation of tea drinkers. We take tea at family gatherings, when bored and to promote our mindfulness. From Masala tea, bubble tea to ginger tea, the variations keep expanding to meet the growing demand for the beverage.

Globally, market research company Euromonitor International estimates that 3.7 billion cups of tea are consumed daily.

In a recent study, researchers say that addiction to milk tea has a connection to anxiety and depression. Through a survey involving 5,281 students in China, nearly half of the students reported consuming at least one cup of milk tea weekly.

The researchers used an established addiction scale that assesses criteria scale to measure addiction symptoms including cravings, immoderation and the impact on daily life.

Milk tea, containing caffeine and extra sugar, raised concerns due to potential adverse effects such as low moods and social isolation. A previous study by Harvard Medical School showed that consuming caffeine like that contained in tea can make you jittery and cause your body to react in much the same way it would if you were dealing with anxiety.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, found that milk tea consumption could lead to addiction symptoms including frequency, dependence, intention to quit, inability to stop, tolerance and guilt. Comparisons were drawn between milk tea addiction, social media and drug addiction in terms of their potential harm, particularly when used as emotional regulators.

The researchers suggest that young individuals might be using milk tea as a means of emotional coping and mental well-being regulation. In this context, these beverages could potentially fuel addictive tendencies and pose adverse consequences for mental health.

The researchers believe that measures should be taken to reduce both the physical and mental health risks associated with milk tea. These risks include not only addiction and depression but also problems like obesity and dental decay. However, they highlighted the need for a more extensive, long-term study for a comprehensive understanding.

“Current findings can assist policymakers in developing regulations such as restricting advertising, providing psychoeducation, establishing food hygiene standards for such a prosperous youth-dominant consumption industry while protecting their mental health,” they stated.