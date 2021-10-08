Your best friend is leaving town: Adopting to long-distance friendships

Friendships are a big part of many people's lives. With the turning tides of time, distance, and other life changes, friendships can be thrust into a hiatus. How do you rekindle important friendships, or ensure the spark stays despite distance and evolving phases of life?

Factors that contribute to the long-distance

A friend leaving for studies in another country

A loved one being redeployed elsewhere

Losing touch with a friend who moves away from your hometown.

An ongoing argument that eventually causes friends to go their separate ways.

Other factors like changing jobs, family emergencies, and having children can affect contact with old friends.

Stages of a long-distance friendship: A scenario

Your friend gets an admission letter to the school of their dreams. It is all fun and games until they announce that this school is located in another country.

Then comes the parting stage. Your best friend is ready to leave. The day you escort them to the airport you realise you will not see them for some time. The goodbye is tough, but you know it's the best thing to do.

The transition stage is when you both enter a new chapter in your lives. Your friend has gone off to school, and you are left behind. The first few phone calls sound something like, "Hey! How's it going? What have you been up to?" Unfortunately, these conversations don't last long as everyone is busy. Then, you have to decide whether to do the activities you did together alone or replace the friend. Tough spot!

The transition stage can be filled with jealousy and doubts about the friendship.

The rekindling stage comes when you find out your friend is finally coming home for a visit. You go to the airport and pick them up. It feels great! The two days they are in town go by so fast and before you know it, it's time for them to head back.

Tips for long-distance friendship

It's not easy to stay in touch with your best friend when you live far apart. The key is to understand how much the friendship means to both of you.