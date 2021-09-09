How fear of failure interferes with intimacy

Whenever he tried sex the fear of failure would overwhelm him and his erection would vanish.
Whenever he tried sex the fear of failure would overwhelm him and his erection would vanish. He decided to avoid sex altogether.
joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Dr Joachim Osur details a case where a wife’s reaction to her husband’s health problems was the cause of their misfires in the bedroom.

It had been four years since I first met Margaret and Andrew. I remember our first meeting very clearly. I had had a busy day at the clinic without time to look at my phone, and when I finally picked it up, I found 15 missed calls from the same number. I called back.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.