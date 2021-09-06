Will your child's name affect who they become?

baby
baby

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

Parents ought to bear in mind the impact that their child's name will have on them and consequent choices they may make or avoid in future because of it.

In 2019, a British couple was sent to jail for naming their newborn after Adolf Hitler. The couple was sentenced to a combined 11-plus years.

