Women on the Frontlines: The Unequal Impact of Climate Change in Kenya

Climate change is a global threat, but its impact is not equally distributed. In many parts of the country, women bear the brunt of this crisis. In rural areas for instance, where they are the primary water collectors, they are forced to walk longer distances exposing themselves to security risks. With dwindling livestock, providing nutrition and income has become even more challenging, leading to early marriages and limited education for young girls.

This is further compounded by the fact that in some communities, women are denied land ownership rights, limiting their ability to grow sufficient food and adapt to changing conditions. During extreme weather events, they often assume the role of caregivers denying them a chance at education or pursuing a career.

In rural Africa where subsistence farming is essential, women perform up to 80 per cent of agricultural activities. However, climate change disrupts their efforts—rainfall patterns are erratic, soil quality declines, and crops fail, leading to food shortages.

For instance, prolonged droughts in the Lake Turkana region in Turkana County have decimated pastoralist communities, heavily reliant on livestock. In Africa's Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) regions, climate change also poses serious health risks to pregnant women and newborns. Multiple researches link extreme heat to preterm birth, low birth weight, and stillbirths. Droughts and floods further disrupt access to essential healthcare, jeopardizing maternal and child health.

However, it is not just women in rural areas who bear this burden. For urban dwellers, the risks also include air pollution, exacerbating respiratory illnesses and complications during pregnancy.

A 2023 UN Women report warns that by 2050, climate change could push up to 158 million more women and girls into poverty, and create a food security crisis for 232 million women. The UNEP also highlights that 80 per cent of those displaced by climate change are women and girls and that the heightened vulnerability exposes them disproportionately to the health risks of a warming planet.

However, women are not passive victims; they are leading the fight against climate change. Their deep understanding of local environments, resourcefulness, and resilience make them powerful agents of change.

Women farmers are adopting sustainable practices such as drought-resistant crops, water-efficient irrigation, and soil conservation methods, improving food security and preserving the environment.

As strong advocates for climate justice, women are mobilizing communities, raising awareness, and demanding action from policymakers. Indigenous women, in particular, play a vital role in protecting biodiversity and preserving traditional ecological knowledge.

Including women in climate action harnesses their leadership, knowledge, and innovation, which is essential for sustainability. Supporting women-led organizations, providing access to training and technology, and ensuring their participation in climate negotiations are crucial steps.