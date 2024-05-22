Why tea is the world's second most popular drink after water

Kenyans and their love of tea is legendary.

From TikTok trends to family gatherings, a steaming cup is ubiquitous. Bored? A cup of tea comes in handy. At a family gathering? Serve tea.

But this love affair isn't unique to Kenya.

According to Euro Monitor International, a staggering 3.7 billion cups of tea are consumed worldwide every day, making it the second most popular beverage after water.

Did you know that there's even a day dedicated to tea? World Tea Day is celebrated every year on May 21.

The day celebrates the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raises awareness of its role in the fight against poverty and hunger.

Kenya is the third largest tea producer after China and India but is the leading exporter of tea to over 77 countries globally.

On May 18, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi noted that in Kenya, tea fetches the country over Sh150 billion annually with 750,000 farmers deriving their livelihoods from the sector which supports approximately 6.5 million livelihoods either directly or indirectly.

But the future of this beloved beverage faces challenges. A 2021 report by the Ethical Tea Partnership paints a worrying picture.

Climate change is predicted to reduce the suitability of tea growing areas in Kenya by a staggering 26.2 per cent over the next 26 years.

This isn't an isolated case; several studies have highlighted the threat of climate change to tea-growing regions around the world.

Sabita Banerji, founder and CEO of The International Roundtable for Sustainable Tea (THIRST), sums up the situation: "The tea sector is a 19th-century industry struggling to survive in the 21st century."

Social and environmental sustainability challenges loom large.

Despite these concerns, tea remains a boon to both the economy and individual health:

Antioxidant powerhouse: Tea contains polyphenols, which neutralise free radicals - harmful molecules that damage cells and increase the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Lower blood pressure: A 2020 National Library of Science study suggests that flavan-3-ols, a plant compound found in tea leaves, may have a positive effect on blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Researchers recommend 400-600 mg of flavan-3-ols daily, which is about two cups of black or green tea.

Sharper focus: Need a mental pick-me-up? Many people swear by a cup of tea. A 2021 Journal of Medicinal Food study suggests that the amino acid L-theanine in tea may boost working memory and improve cognitive function.

Improved sleep: Chamomile tea, known for its calming properties, could be your bedtime ally. Containing apigenin, chamomile promotes relaxation and reduces anxiety. A 2017 study in Complementary Therapies in Medicine found significant improvements in sleep quality in older adults who took chamomile extract daily. Another review in Phytotherapy Research supports chamomile's effectiveness in improving sleep and reducing anxiety symptoms, although more research is needed.

While tea has many benefits, experts say that much of it can be harmful.