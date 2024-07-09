WHO endorses prescription drugs to help adults quit smoking

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that countries include pharmacological treatments in their efforts to help adults quit smoking. This is the first-ever clinical treatment guideline for adult tobacco cessation.

Pharmacological treatment, commonly referred to as pharmacotherapy, refers to the treatment of disease through the use of medicines (drugs). It can be used to treat or prevent the development of a disease, as well as to relieve pain and symptoms of a disease.

WHO recommends varenicline, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), bupropion and cytisine as effective treatments for smoking cessation.

“Combining pharmacotherapy with behavioural interventions significantly increases quit rates. Countries are encouraged to provide these treatments at no or low cost to improve access, especially in low- and middle-income countries,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.

In addition to pharmacological treatments, WHO recommends a range of tobacco cessation interventions, including digital cessation tools and behavioural support by health-care providers, to reach the more than 750 million people who use tobacco.

Behavioural interventions include brief counselling by health workers, which is routinely offered in health care settings, and more intensive behavioural support (individual, group or telephone counselling) for interested users. In addition, digital interventions such as text messages, smartphone apps and internet programmes can be used as adjuncts or self-management tools.

According to WHO, the guidelines are relevant for all adults who want to quit various tobacco products, including cigarettes, hookahs, smokeless tobacco products, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco and heated tobacco products (HTPs).

“This directive is an important milestone in our global fight against these dangerous products. It provides countries with the essential tools to effectively help people quit and reduce the global burden of tobacco-related disease,” said Dr Tedros.

More than 60 per cent of the world’s 1.25 billion tobacco users, or over 750 million people, want to quit, but 70 per cent lack access to effective cessation services due to various health system challenges and resource constraints.

“The immense struggle that people face when trying to quit smoking cannot be overstated. We must deeply appreciate the strength it takes and the suffering that individuals and their loved ones endure to overcome this addiction. These guidelines are designed to help communities and governments provide the best possible support and assistance to those on this difficult journey,” said Dr Rüdiger Krech, director, Division of Health Promotion at WHO.

Kenya has made significant progress in reducing smoking prevalence, with rates falling from 22.6 per cent in 2015 to 11.6 per cent in 2022, according to the Ministry of Health.

However, despite Kenya’s laws, the tobacco industry is actively opposing the implementation of these laws as evidenced by the results of the 2023 Africa Tobacco Industry Interference Index, which revealed that Kenya has the highest level of interference among African countries. This indicates a worrying trend of deteriorating public health policies designed to protect citizens from tobacco and harmful nicotine products.

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni said the Ministry of Health will promote several activities, including strengthening smoking cessation services, initiating a clinic day for people in need of tobacco cessation services at selected hospitals, and targeting selected secondary and primary schools.

“The ministry will ensure that tobacco cessation services are accessible through the Social Health Insurance Fund, emphasising community-based models delivered through outpatient services to address affordability and physical access challenges,” said Ms Muthoni.