UNEA 6 kicks off in Nairobi: Tackling planetary crises through global cooperation

In 2022, global leaders met physically for the second part of the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 5.2) in Nairobi after a hiatus due to the pandemic. During this meeting, countries made a historic agreement to create a legally binding contract to end plastic pollution worldwide.

Two years after this agreement, all countries in the world, except for four, will send their representatives to Nairobi for the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 6), which begins today and ends on March 1. If you're curious about this global environment meeting, here's what you need to know.

What is the United Nations Environment Assembly?

The global meeting was founded in 2012 to tackle three planetary crises: climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste management. 193 member states affiliated with the United Nations convene to discuss, negotiate, and develop new policies, which ultimately become international environmental laws. The outcomes of these decisions guide the United Nations Environment Programme to work more effectively. It is essential to note that this is a regulatory platform, similar to a parliament, but it does not enforce laws; countries must enforce them themselves.

What are some of the resolutions that have come out of previous assemblies?

Ever since the first UNEA, there have been several resolutions, some of which are in progress completed, and others are now closed.

Some of the closed resolutions include combating desertification, land degradation, and drought, promoting sustainable pastoralism and rangelands, managing soil pollution, addressing single-use plastic, and sustainable coral reef management, to name just a few.

Do we have resolutions supported by Kenya in the past?

During UNEA, the multilateral negotiations are not conducted by individual countries alone. Instead, the countries collaborate with each other, co-sponsor resolutions, and support each other. For example, the resolution to create a global treaty on plastic pollution was co-drafted by Peru and Rwanda, but other countries also signed on at the end of the last assembly.

How many resolutions were there in the past UNEA?

While a resolution to develop a global treaty on ending plastic pollution is the most common outcome of the previous UNEA, there were 13 other resolutions as well. Most, if not all the resolutions of the prior assembly are still in progress.

What do we expect to be emerging issues from UNEA 6

This year's discussions focus on how countries can use Multilateral Environment Agreements (MEAs) to promote a better planet free from the impacts of the triple planetary crises. Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has highlighted six key issues that will help achieve a successful outcome if countries can negotiate on them. These issues include responsible mining, water conservation, the Global Biodiversity Framework, nutrient management (especially the use of fertilisers), reforming financial systems to align them with sustainability, and lastly, solar radiation modification.

Do countries meet to discuss the resolutions just during UNEA?

Not really. Member states have a series of meetings before the UNEA to draft resolutions that they intend to discuss and probably pass during the actual assembly. This year for instance, countries are likely to discuss the implementation of a framework that was historically passed in December 2022 at the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) on biodiversity known as the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Since the meeting is in Kenya, is everyone allowed to participate?