Two new suspected cases of Mpox reported in Mombasa and Kilifi

Two new suspected cases of Mpox have been reported in Mombasa and Kilifi, bringing the total number of cases in the country to three.

According to sources, the Kilifi case was traced through contacts of the index patient. The first patient travelled from Kampala, Uganda, to Mombasa, then to Rwanda via Taita Taveta and Tanzania.

The Ministry of Health reports that the truck driver has recovered from the disease.

“The patient was self-quarantined and has recuperated. He did not mingle with anyone that we know of. However, the Kilifi patient is recuperating well, and there is no cause for alarm," said the medical expert who requested anonymity.

When contacted at their office in Mombasa, County Health Executive Dr Swabah Ahmed and County Public Health and Disease Prevention Chief Officer Ms Rukiya Abdulrahman refused to give interviews on the matter.

However, Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, who is in Nairobi for official duty, confirmed the suspected Mpox case.

"The patient presented to the Mtongwe Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital facility in Mtongwe, Likoni, earlier today (Wednesday). The patient is a lady in her mid-thirties who appeared to have symptoms consistent with Monkeypox," said the governor.

Medical experts

Through his county chief of staff, Dr Noah Akala, the governor said the County Public Health surveillance teams are working with the Community Health Promoters who swung into action and the clinical teams in Mtongwe. However, the governor said the probability appears low.

Mr Nassir said the County Government Department of Health, led by Dr Ahmed, has deployed every available resource to contain the situation.

The Ministry of Health dispatched a team of medical experts to Mombasa and Taita-Taveta Counties, where Kenya's first Mpox case was detected at the Taveta border point.

The team, led by disease surveillance expert Dr Pius Mutuku, will camp in the two counties to support health officials.

The team will also be tracing contact details of those who have been in contact with the patient. Symptoms of the virus include high fever, rash, headache, swollen lymph nodes and general body aches. The virus can be spread through contact with a sick person and through respiratory droplets.

"We are here to work alongside your disease surveillance team and also undertake contact tracing for those who came into contact with the patient," Dr Mutuku.

Last week, the Ministry of Health announced that it was tracing individuals who might have come into contact with a long-distance truck driver battling monkeypox.

The driver travelled from Kampala in Uganda to Mombasa, then to Rwanda through Taita Taveta and Tanzania. The truck driver is now back in Kenya.

Travel routes

On Saturday, Health Principal Secretary Ms Mary Muthoni said the Ministry is tracing all close contacts at his workplace, the hospital where he was admitted, and his travel routes.

"We continue to monitor the one confirmed case," said Ms Muthoni.

Following confirmation of the Mpox case in Kenya, Ms Muthoni said the Ministry of Health has undertaken various response measures, including contact tracing and enhanced surveillance.

This involves tracing the patient's close contacts along his travel itinerary in the country.

The ministry has heightened surveillance in all counties along the Busia to Mombasa highway and the Mombasa to Taveta Road to identify all contacts and other unidentified cases.

The government also communicates with health authorities in neighbouring countries where the patient travelled to trace all potential contacts.

Public sensitization has also been enhanced with the Ministry advising all 47 counties on necessary preventive measures and steps to take if they contract the disease, including frequent hand washing with soap and water or hand sanitiser, seeking early treatment, and avoiding close contact with sick persons.