Turning food waste into fertiliser, eco-friendly firewood

For decades, traders at Korogocho Market in Nairobi have been disposing of waste in Nairobi River or scattering it haphazardly at Dandora dumpsite. This improper waste disposal has been linked to a wide range of risks such as pollution, higher incidences of diseases and environmental degradation.

But this narrative is changing, thanks to a group of youths that recycles the market waste into fertiliser, artificial firewood, among other products. The Korogocho Food Waste Management champions earn a living by making sellable products from recycled waste.

Biodegradable market waste is decomposed into nutrient-rich soil manure called compost. The group’s leader Stephen Maina says the compost has been analysed in the laboratory to establish if it has the nutrients required by plants to thrive.

“The laboratory tests have confirmed that the levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and other essential nutrients and parameters meet the necessary requirements," Stephen says. He notes that the compost is generated through a process called vermicomposting — the use of worms to break down organic matter. The worms digest the waste and then excrete nutrient-rich castings, which are also known as worm castings or vermicast.

“We use the liquid from vermiculture and the compost to grow kales and other vegetables for our own consumption. We sell the surplus to customers in Korogocho.”

Armed with passion for sustainability and a commitment to organic principles, the young farmers have turned to advanced techniques like hydroponics and kitchen gardens to cultivate vegetables. The gardens allow them to grow crops efficiently in limited urban spaces.

“We are emphasising on using compost and organic ‘worm juice’ derived from waste materials so as to ensure that the vegetables are not only fresh, but also environmentally friendly,” he says.

The need for healthy eating for many Kenyans has increased the demand for organic food. Stephen notes that customers, eager for healthy and sustainably sourced food, now book their vegetables in advance.

The youth also produce charcoal and firewood from banana leaves, damaged fruits, rice husks, avocados and kales. Sophie Nyaga, another team leader, says they make briquettes from banana leaves and artificial firewood from avocado seeds. But they face a challenge in meeting the growing demand for bulk quantities of these artificial fuels.

"We create all these products entirely by hand without any tools or machines. We thus need machines to scale up production,” says Sophie. Currently, they sell the firewood to hotels in Korogocho.

Sophie says the firewood produces less smoke than traditional firewood because it has low moisture content. “The alternative for this fuel, which is smokeless, is briquettes. It contributes to cleaner air and reduced reliance on traditional wood fuels, which exacerbates deforestation.”

The group also extracts oil for cosmetic purposes from discarded avocados at Korogocho market. “This not only addresses the issue of food waste, but it also creates valuable products that are benefiting our local economy and the Korogocho community,” Stephen affirms.

Avocado oil is rich in vitamins A, D and E, antioxidants and healthy fats. It is thus an integral component of cosmetics, and the end-products are excellent for moisturising, anti-aging and skin repair.

Leveraging their training in sanitation and business, these enterprising individuals are repurposing potato waste into soap. In February 2022, the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in collaboration with local organisations like Practical Action and Oxfarm piloted an initiative to support and train the youth on waste management

“These organisations have provided us with life-changing tools and knowledge. Most youth who were initially jobless are now earning a living,” says Stephen, noting that they sell soaps made from discarded potato waste sourced from local markets and homes.

The youth have also worked with Nairobi City County Government to reduce Korogocho market food waste by 50 per cent since they formed the group in April 2020.

Stephen says the group consists of at least 100 members, with 48 actively involved in the projects.

Currently, the group handles approximately three tonnes of food waste weekly.

The group has been recognised by a number of organisations. "We were awarded a trophy by the Nairobi City County Government in September 2022 for the best innovation at the Nairobi International Trade Fair. Oxfarm also recognised us the same year.,” says Stephen.

The award came with a paid trip to Tanzania for a week, where they participated in World Food Day Annual Celebrations.

"Showcasing our products there was more than just an opportunity; it was a platform to search for new partners and markets. We met so many potential collaborators and customers. It opened doors we hadn't even thought of before,” Stephen explains