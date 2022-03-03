Oral health: Common problems with teeth veneers

Veneers can also break or chip.

Veneers can also break or chip.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • A dentist worth their credentials will examine you for oral illnesses before applying the veneers.
  • Falling off is not necessarily a sign of disease. Veneers may get loose if they have not been set properly.
  • If you are a smoker or if you drink coffee or tea often, the veneers will start looking yellow and stained in no time.

Guess what? Your favourite Instagram model's perfect, ivory-white teeth are probably veneers. However, once a preserve for celebrities and elites, veneers are now accessible to more people. In recent years, they have become a fairly common solution for people who want to alter the colour, shape, or size of their natural teeth.

Previous article

Heavy periods (menorrhagia)
Next article

Is there a relationship between the size of a manhood and sexual satisfaction?

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.