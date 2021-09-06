Fun activities to do in your 50s: From Acquiring Skills to Travelling

In your 50s, you are faced with many responsibilities and tough choices.

You may be looking to retire and live the rest of your life in leisurely pursuits, or you might be thinking about what is next for you professionally.

It can also get quite lonely and boring, with your family and friends scattered all over the world and engaged in their own journeys.

However, whatever stage of life you are at, there is always something that can help make it more enjoyable.

Learn a new skill or hobby

If you haven't found a new skill or hobby in your 40s, it's never too late to learn something. Whether its art, cooking, photography, music - whatever excites you and can be practiced at any age. You may not be as good as the professionals yet but that feeling of satisfaction when you see progress is worth every.

Learning new skill have the added advantage of improving your social life. Most skills classes are taught in groups. This offers the chance to interact with the teacher and fellow students.

Join a book club

You may not have had time to read much when you were younger. But now that free time is plentiful, a book club can be just the thing to help fill your days with worthwhile activities and interesting conversation.

And if there are no readers in your area? With social media and video conferencing technology, you can host book club meetings with book worms who are miles away from your location. With time, the club will evolve into a clique of friends with a shared interest.

Volunteer at a charity

You may have reached retirement age, but that doesn't mean your contribution to the world is over. There are so many ways for an older person to volunteer and help others less fortunate than them - from donating old clothes they don't want anymore, to collecting food or giving a helping hand at animal shelters.

Volunteering also gives you the opportunity to connect with others and share your life experiences and skills. If you can get

Walks, cycle or swim

It's not easy to stay in shape as you get older, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. Make a commitment with your family members and start going for walks or cycling together on weekends. Swimming is also a good sport for families.

You'll have fun spending more time outdoors and bonding with family while getting physically active at the same time.

Other low-intensity exercises such as yoga and badminton are also great alternatives for your aging body and family members of all ages.

Dust off your board games

Board games are a great way to pass the time with friends or family. It's not just children who enjoy playing board games.

This is especially true for all-time classics such as Monopoly, Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit where you can spend hours together while having fun and engaging your brain at the same time.

Gardening in your backyard

Your memory of farming when you were young is probably not one of a fun activity. But planting and tending to your plants in the garden is more than just planting and harvesting. Since you will be tending to plants of your choice and in a small scale, it can be both fun and good for your health.

In addition, it will become much easier for you and your family to access fresh organic produce that is usually expensive in the grocery store. Interacting with nature through gardening has also been shown to improve mental health.

Get a pet

Maintaining a pet while living in town and working your office job can be quite challenging. But now that you are in your 50s, you may have more time on your hands. At work, most engaging tasks are assigned to the younger employees and at home, the kids are off to college or work.

This is your chance to get a pet that you have wished for. It will be a great companion especially as you start to spend more days at home.

Travelling for fun

Whether you are travelling alone or with your family and friends, new destinations can be therapeutic. The 50s are the perfect time to do this because you’re still strong and healthy to enjoy what various tourist spots offer.

You are also quite stable financially and fewer financial responsibilities that your younger self. Get your diary out and start ticking off your travel destinations one-by one.

Be bold and creative