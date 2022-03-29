5 Frequently encountered gym injuries (and what to do)

Working out is a great way to get in shape and stay healthy, but it has its risks. Every year, millions of people suffer from injuries caused by their workouts.

Injuries can range from minor aches and pains to severe conditions that require surgery. By being aware of these injuries and taking the necessary precautions, you can stay safe while working out and prevent any serious problems.

Sprained ankles

This happens when the ligaments that support the ankle are stretched or torn. For example, running on a treadmill or lifting weights are common activities that sprain ankles.

The best way to avoid a sprained ankle is to wear proper shoes and do a warm-up before working out.

Strength-train your ankles by doing exercises like calf raises to prevent injuries in the future.

If you suffer from a sprained ankle, rest is the best way to heal. You can also use ice to reduce swelling and pain. Compression bandages can also help.

Elbow and wrist injuries

These are common among weightlifters. The tendons and muscles in the elbow or wrist can be strained from repetitive motions. This can lead to pain, swelling, and even weakness in the affected area.

To avoid these injuries, use proper form when lifting weights.

Additionally, use lighter weights when first starting and gradually increase the weight.

If you feel pain, stop the activity and rest the affected area.

Use ice and compression bandages to reduce swelling. Wrist exercises can also help prevent these types of injuries.

Knee pain

Grinding noises, swelling, and pain are all signs that you may have knee problems. The knees are one of the most commonly injured parts of the body.

Knee injuries can be caused by a number of things, including:

Overuse

Lifting weights that are too heavy

Not warming up properly before working out

In order to avoid knee injuries, warm up before working out and use proper form when lifting weights. If you feel pain, stop the activity and rest the affected area.

You can also use ice and compression bandages to reduce swelling. Strengthening the muscles around the knee can prevent injuries.

Rotator cuff injury

A rotator cuff is a group of four muscles and tendons that encircle the shoulder joint. These muscles and tendons help lift the arm and rotate it inwards and outwards.

This is a common injury among weightlifters and happens when the tendons in the shoulder are overworked. This can lead to pain, cracking sounds, swelling, and weakness in the affected area.

To avoid this type of injury, use proper form when lifting weights. In addition, strengthen the muscles around the rotator cuff. If you feel pain, stop the activity and rest the affected area.

You can use ice and compression bandages to reduce swelling. Physical therapy exercises can also help prevent these types of injuries.

Back injury

The back is a common injury site, especially for people who lift weights. This type of injury can be caused by a number of things, including:

Lifting weights that are too heavy

Not warming up properly before working out

Improper form when lifting weights

The back's bones, muscles, and discs can be strained from repetitive motions.

To avoid this type of injury, use proper form and lighter weights when first starting.

Instead of bending, squat to pick the weights. Use your legs, not your back, to lift the weights.

Significant gym safety tips to avoid injuries

For older adults, consult the doctor first

Warm-up and cool down

Use proper form

Start with lighter weights

If you are feeling pain, stop the activity

Do strengthening exercises to prevent injuries

Have a gym instructor

Dealing with the injuries

Use the RICE method

If you suffer from a workout injury, the RICE method is excellent to deal with it. RICE stands for rest, ice, compression, and elevation.

Rest is important because it allows your body to heal. Ice, compression, and elevation reduce swelling and pain.

Seek professional help

If you're dealing with a severe injury, seek professional help. A physical therapist can help you strengthen the muscles around the injured area and improve your range of motion.