How to maintain workouts with an injury

If you are unable to exercise in your usual way, walking keeps your body moving.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Resuming a fitness routine after an injury can be complicated. Depending on the severity of the injury, it is essential to pay attention to your body and take it slow.
  • Water supports your weight and protects your joints from the jarring of running on hard surfaces.
  • Depending on the injury, a great way to build and restore your body from injury and into a training routine is stair walking.


If you have a sports injury, you may need to take time off to recover. However, if you do not want to stop exercising, there are ways to maintain physical fitness while convalescing from the injury.

