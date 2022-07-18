5 Foods that will ruin your skin

Many factors contribute to the health of your skin, including the food you eat. Eating healthy will help keep your complexion glowing and looking youthful.

Some foods nourish your skin, while others can cause it to break out. Below is a list of what to avoid and their alternatives.

Alcohol

Alcohol is a diuretic and causes your body to lose water and essential minerals. This can lead to dehydration which makes your skin dull and wrinkled over time. Excess alcohol deprives the skin of its nutrients and increases the risk of sagging.

In addition, the skin is likely to have enlarged pores that make it prone to breakouts. Alcohol consumption can also cause liver damage, leading to the release of toxins into your bloodstream, resulting in a darker tone, dark circles under your eyes, and acne outbreaks.

What to eat

Increase consumption of green tea because it contains antioxidants that fight against damaging free radicals caused by pollution. Another great option is to drink water instead of alcohol to hydrate your skin cells and keep them moistened, reducing the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles.

Sugary foods

Glycation is a side effect that sugar has on the skin. Glycation occurs when glucose molecules attach themselves to proteins in your body, such as collagen, which is found abundantly in your skin. Over time, these attachments may clog up your pores and hamper the natural regeneration of cells. When these cells do not regenerate, they can lead to wrinkles and fine lines.

What to eat

Eat green vegetables, lean proteins such as beans and nuts, fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries. Citrus foods such as oranges are suitable for the skin because they contain antioxidants that help fight free radicals which cause premature aging.

Dairy products

Casein is a protein found in dairy products. Some studies have shown a link between casein and acne outbreaks because it can contribute to higher levels of insulin which encourages your body to produce excess oil, leading to breakouts on the face, neck, or back.

What to eat

Replace cow milk with almond milk because it contains Vitamin E, which can help to reduce the appearance of acne and breakouts. Vitamin E may even prevent your skin from forming wrinkles as you age.

If you cannot do without cheese or other dairy products, opt for those with low-fat content, such as string cheese and cottage cheese. Even if you do not completely cut off dairy, taking low quantities instead can be beneficial.

Deep-fried foods

Consistently consuming such foods affect the cellular structure of your skin. In addition, deep-fried foods contain trans-fats which increase inflammation in the body and make it more prone to premature aging, wrinkles, and acne outbreaks.

What to eat

Sauté or grill vegetables on a pan with olive oil instead of deep-frying them, to retain their nutritional properties while keeping them delicious.

If you are craving something deep-fried, make an exception occasionally and enjoy the treat.

Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks are likely to dehydrate your skin, causing it to lose its natural luster and glow.

What to eat

Drink water or green tea to hydrate your skin cells, keep them moistened, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. If you are craving a carbonated drink, limit yourself to one now and then, or switch to drinking ones made from natural ingredients such as fruit juices with added sparkling water.