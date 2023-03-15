The surprising link between gum disease and erectile dysfunction

Scientists say they have found out that men with unhealthy gums due to tobacco use are likely to suffer erectile dysfunction (ED).

Findings from a recent study published in the March 2022 Journal of Periodontology involving more than 400 men who were evaluated for periodontal disease and ED found that men with periodontal disease were more likely to have ED than those without the disease, and the severity of the periodontal disease was directly correlated with the severity of the ED.

A similar study published in September 2022 in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that men with periodontal disease were more likely to have ED than those without the disease.

The study involved nearly 1,000 men and found that men with severe periodontal disease were three times more likely to have ED than those without the disease.

The researchers, however, pointed out that it is not fully understood why periodontal disease may be linked to ED though their theory is that the inflammation caused by the disease may affect the blood vessels, leading to reduced blood flow to the penis.

Other researchers believe that the bacteria associated with periodontal disease may enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation in the blood vessels, leading to ED.

Speaking to the Nation in an interview on Wednesday, Dr Fatema Ahmedali who is in charge of the dental department at Aga Khan University Hospital’s Peponi Speciality and Executive Clinic noted that there is evidence-based research that proves this theory apart from what they are witnessing.

“Chronic inflammation caused by gum disease can damage endothelial cells which form the lining of the blood vessels including that of the penis and so when these cells are damaged over a long time, it can lead to impaired blood flow throughout the body leading to erectile dysfunction,” she said.

Immune system factors

“Periodontitis (gum disease) is more common in men than women (56.4% vs 38.4%) due to a combination of biological and gender-related reasons including immune system factors, hormone differences, poorer oral hygiene behaviours and greater tobacco use,” she noted, while urging men to go for dental checkups after every six months.

“Men with periodontal disease are three times more likely to suffer from ED than those without the disease and ED is a condition projected to affect 322 million men globally by 2025,” she said, pointing out that almost half of the world’s population (3.5 billion people) are affected by poor oral health, with severe gum disease ̶ a major cause of total tooth loss ̶ estimated to affect one billion people.

“Only a small percentage of the global population is covered by essential oral health services and those with the greatest need often have the least access to services - leaving many vulnerable to oral health issues,” she told the Nation.

According to the National Library of Medicine, in Kenya, every year, more than 6,000 people die of tobacco-related diseases, while more than 220,000 children and more than 2.7 million adults continue to use tobacco daily.

“Additionally, 79 men and 37 women are killed each week as a result of tobacco use. Kenya actively participated in the negotiations of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and in 2004 was in the first wave of countries to ratify the treaty,” the National Library of Medicine noted.

Periodontal infections

But what causes periodontal infections?

According to experts, our mouths are the doorway to many things, including bad bacteria and when combined with mucus and other particles that come through the mouth, bacteria turns into plaque on the surface of tooth enamel, which, if left untreated, plaque hardens and turns into dense tartar that cannot be removed by brushing alone.

This means that if not professionally removed by a registered dental hygienist, tooth plaque and tartar will lead to gingivitis, which is a mild form of the disease.

The warning signs may include persistent bad breath, swollen gums, bleeding after brushing or flossing, pus-filled bumps in the mouth and pain when chewing.

Experts further highlight that as bacteria spreads, it causes the gums to pull away from the teeth, allowing the infection to invade the surrounding bone and tissues that hold the teeth in place.

Without periodontal therapy, patients risk continued damage and deterioration of the mouth cavity, which sometimes results in a loose tooth that ultimately requires extraction.

This is why Dr Ahmedali urges regular checkups and cleaning of your teeth.