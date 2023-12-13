Study shows risks of using painkillers too early in life

The prolonged use of painkillers in children and young individuals may be associated with later-life challenges in mental health and addiction, a new study shows.

Researchers said treating chronic pain in those under the age of 25 is essential, but warned the regular use of painkillers could lead to over-reliance.

The study by scientists at St George’s, University of London alongside the University of Liverpool, looked at anonymous medical records of 853,625 people aged two to 24.

The analysis revealed that 115,101 patients were diagnosed with chronic pain lasting more than three months. Among this group, 20,298 received repeat prescriptions for painkillers without a specific diagnosis while 11,032 were both diagnosed and prescribed painkillers.

Subsequent follow-ups, spanning an average of five years after turning 25, revealed that the 11,644 individuals experienced a “substance misuse event”, 143,838 reported poor mental health, and 77,337 received at least one opioid prescription.

“The findings are concerning as those under 25 are particularly vulnerable. This means regular use of painkillers to ease chronic pain may lead to unintentional over-reliance on pain medication in adult life. Exploring when the right time is to refer these young people to specialised pain services for more targeted support will also be a vital factor when revamping pain management practice,” said Professor Reecha Sofat from the University of Liverpool, who was involved in the research.

Highlighted in the study was the over-representation of patients with learning disabilities and autism in the cohort receiving repeat prescriptions, signalling potential over-prescribing within this vulnerable group.

The team also suggested that the observed trends in their study might be attributed to various factors, one of which could be that individuals prescribed painkillers from a young age may have experienced more severe or frequent pain.

“It’s clear that chronic pain management in young people needs to be optimised,” Dr Andrew Lambarth, an academic clinical fellow in clinical pharmacology and therapeutics at St George’s, University of London, said.

“We know under-treating pain can cause harm in both the short and long term, but it’s also essential to avoid over-reliance on medicines that could lead to dependence on prescription or non-prescription drugs in later life,” Lambarth said.

“We now need to work with all healthcare providers to help them weigh up the risks and benefits of prescribing painkillers at a young age, and encourage the consideration of other recognised and effective non-drug management approaches.”