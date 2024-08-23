Somali Giraffes Face Extinction Threat as Poaching Surges in Northeastern Kenya

Conservationists have warned that Somali (reticulated) giraffes are at risk of being wiped out soon due to a surge in poaching in the Northeastern region.

According to the North-Eastern Wildlife Conservancies Association (NECA), approximately 87 giraffes have been killed by poachers in the first half of the year alone, raising concerns that the number could reach 100 by the end of the year.

NECA, which brings together more than 30 community wildlife conservancies in northeastern Kenya, estimates that up to 50 Somali giraffes were killed annually between 2021 and 2022.

NECA Chief Executive Officer Sharmake Mohamed said the poaching crisis is escalating, with local rangers estimating that around 11 giraffes are currently being killed daily across Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera counties for their meat.

"The survival of Somali giraffes, ostriches, and other species in our landscape is at stake. We must act now to protect our wildlife heritage,” Mr. Mohamed said.

He explained that the thriving illicit cross-border game meat trade and the high refugee population are driving the rampant poaching of reticulated giraffes and Somali ostriches in the Northeastern region.

In a statement to the media, NECA is now appealing to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to take urgent measures to avert the decimation of these animals.

"This illicit trade is perpetrated by both refugees and some residents. A significant portion of giraffe and ostrich meat and eggs is being smuggled into Somalia, with suspicions that some of it is being delivered to Al Shabab militants," Mr. Mohamed said. "The rest of the game meat is sold locally in the villages, while some are transported to Eastleigh in Nairobi."

The trade is also driven by high demand for illegal game meat in Somalia, where a kilo is said to fetch more than Sh1,000, as well as myths that giraffe meat can cure various conditions. In one of the most recent incidents, two poachers responsible for the death of about 80 giraffes in Wajir and Garissa this year were arrested last month.

Mr. Mohamed added that community conservancy personnel are overwhelmed by the increased illicit activity, highlighting the need for increased KWS presence.