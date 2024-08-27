Rogue MCA harassing public health officers

Public health professionals in Nairobi have raised the alarm over a disturbing pattern of extortion and harassment allegedly being done by a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) and senior county officials.

The health officers, tasked with ensuring public health standards in the city, claim they are being forced into unethical practices, targeting restaurant owners with threats of closure unless bribes are paid.

According to the Association of Public Health Officers of Kenya (APHOK), the culprits have been using their positions to manipulate enforcement actions against restaurant businesses for personal financial gain.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, APHOK Secretary General Mohamed Duba said that several public health officers have been subjected to threats and intimidation by the MCA and senior county officials, who are alleged to be extorting traders.

He stated that the officers, who are tasked with enforcing public health regulations, are being coerced into closing down restaurants, only for the rogue officials to reopen the premises after collecting bribes from the business owners.

He further noted that the extortion tactics have created a hostile work environment for health officers, who are caught between their professional duties and the pressure from corrupt officials.

“The particular mode of operation of the MCA is by soliciting bribes from the public health officers and technicians employed by the county in the pretext of offering protection from transfers within the county. It is reported that whoever does not comply with his demands are labeled to be non-performers and therefore threatened with immediate transfers,” Mr Duba said.

A source who sought anonymity said the MCA is the chairperson of one of the relevant committees in the Nairobi City County Assembly.

He adds: "This MCA and the senior officials are undermining the integrity of our work. They are taking advantage of their positions to frustrate restaurant owners, threatening them with closure and then reopening their businesses once bribes have been paid," Mr. Duba said. "This is not only unethical but also illegal, and it puts the health and safety of the public at risk."

The Secretary General emphasized that enforcement of health regulations is a function of the county executive and that the actions of the MCA and their accomplices are undermining the legitimate authority of the public health officers.

Public health experts have warned that the manipulation of enforcement actions not only harms businesses but also compromises the enforcement of critical health standards. “With Nairobi being one of the busiest cities in Kenya, maintaining proper health regulations in restaurants is crucial for ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors,” he said.

Due to the conduct of the rogue MCA, assorted food items belonging to an industry located along Enterprise Road were confiscated by the county government and later released into the market. The food items had expired and were not fit for human consumption.

A high-end Chinese restaurant located in Lavington also became a victim after the MCA and a section of officials closed the restaurant without giving reasons and later “opened” it after receiving a bribe.

The association called upon the county government to reign on the rogue MCA and take charge of the regulation of restaurants in Nairobi.

“We call upon the county governor to take a swift and immediate decisive disciplinary action. This will help restore integrity and public trust in the regulatory process. We also call upon the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to carry out investigations into the conduct of the MCA,” Mr Duba said.

Nairobi City County government Chief Officer for Public Health when contacted by Nation.Africa regarding the complaints said the county is not aware of the allegations and has initiated investigations into the matter.

“I am not aware of those allegations. No officer has reported of any harassment or interference from any quota. But my office will start investigations on the matter and will revert with the correct position. The investigation team will visit the mentioned restaurants to get facts. Because have not received any formal complaints from the said premises,” Mr Tom Nyakaba said.

The Chair of the Health Committee in the Nairobi City County Assembly Maurice Ochieng said the committee is working to restore sanity in restaurants and he is not aware of the allegations.

“I am not aware of those allegations,” Mr Ochieng told Nation.Africa. The revelations come amidst increasing concerns over the state of public health in eateries and restaurants in the Nairobi City County government.

A recent report tabled before the Nairobi City County assembly reveals that a number of restaurants operating in Nairobi without valid food handling certificates. Some of them have also fake food handling certificates putting consumers at risk.

The report also states that a number of county officials have been collecting bribes after “threatening” several restaurants in Nairobi CBD with a notice of closure. ​

Mr Duba called on the Nairobi City County government and relevant authorities to investigate the allegations and take swift action against the rogue MCA and the senior county officials involved in the extortion scheme.

He warned that if these practices continue unchecked, it could lead to a breakdown in public health enforcement in Nairobi, potentially compromising the health and safety of residents.







