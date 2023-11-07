Protecting yourself from pneumonia

Can pneumonia cause death?

Yes, pneumonia can cause death. Complications from pneumonia include respiratory failure, sepsis and lung abscess and are more likely to affect older adults, young children, those with a weakened immune system and people with other medical problems. However, if you’re generally healthy, then you are likely to recover well after treatment, but be sure to seek medical attention in case you have any symptoms.

Are you seeing more pneumonia cases in your clinic? If yes, why is this the case?

The number of cases fluctuate with seasons. Influenza is a common cause of pneumonia and is most prevalent in the months of May to October. In colder weather, we see more symptoms suggestive of pneumonia.

Is pneumonia contagious?

Yes, some organisms that cause pneumonia can be spread through coughing, sneezing or poor hygiene. You can help prevent the spread of a pneumonia by taking some simple hygiene precautions like washing your hands regularly and thoroughly, particularly after touching your nose and mouth, and before handling food, coughing and sneezing into a tissue, then discarding it safely and washing your hands thereafter.

Which organs are affected by pneumonia?

Usually the lungs but when it is serious and progressive, one can develop an infection of the blood, brain and other vital organs.

Briefly describe how these organs are affected.

Pneumonia causes inflammation in the air sacs of one or both lungs. These sacs, called alveoli, fill with fluid or pus, making it difficult to breathe. They can also affect other major organs such as your heart, kidney and brain.

What causes pneumonia?

Many bacteria, viruses and fungi can cause the infections that lead to pneumonia. Bacteria are the most common cause in adults and viruses are the common cause in school-going children. Pneumonia can also be caused by exposure to certain toxic chemicals

Can pneumonia progress to become chronic and at what point?

Usually, pneumonia resolves in a few weeks but you can certainly have post-pneumonia symptoms that linger-on. Most notorious is a cough and generalised weakness that gets better with time. In some rare cases, especially in people with a poor immune system and poorly controlled medical conditions, the pneumonia can persist for weeks. Some pneumonias, especially the ones caused by fungal elements, need long-term treatment.

What symptoms can one be on the lookout for?

Common symptoms that patients present with include fever, productive cough, chest pain and difficulty breathing. Most patients will also have chills and body pains.

What about diagnosis?

Usually, a good history and physical exam by your health care provider can diagnose a pneumonia. Your doctor might also order blood tests and a chest X-ray.

How do you manage patients with pneumonia?

Most pneumonias are self-limited, but some require antibiotics and other key medications. Rest and fluids are certainly helpful. Keep away from others while you have symptoms and practise good hygiene such as covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing and washing your hands regularly to minimise spread of the causative organism.

How can I protect myself from contracting pneumonia?

Take care of your medical conditions, exercise, eat a healthy diet and avoid stress. Visit your healthcare provider for your annual check-up if you haven’t done so yet. If you have any symptoms stated above, seek medical advice. Don’t forget to get vaccines that protect against pneumonia.

By Prof Karar and Dr Manji are internal medicine specialists at Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi