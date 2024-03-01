Optimising agriculture: Soil health is key to food security

The planting season is fast approaching, and farmers in many regions across the country are preparing their land in anticipation of the long rains. One key factor that farmers should be keen on is having their soils tested to understand soil fertility and its importance, which determines the soil's health and functioning, particularly during planting seasons.

They must know the soil's nutrient status such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium so as to optimise fertilisation and maximise crop productivity. Agriculture is a crucial driver of Kenya's economy and food security. However, to optimise economic growth and realise food security, we must nurture our soils from the point of information.

Producers are keen on maximising yields. But they need to be more informed and educated about the status of their soil health. Soil is core to production; the base at which the strength of seeds/plantlets is determined from germination to maturity.

Farmers need to be aware of their soil status by having it tested at least once every two to three years. Soil testing can be done in government laboratories, which are more affordable, as well as in private laboratories and international institutes across the country.

Over the years, soil health and productivity have been affected by several factors such as unsustainable land use practices, climate variability, cropping practices like mono-cropping, and excessive use of inorganic fertilisers. To practise sustainable agriculture and optimise crop production, these factors need to be addressed.

Farmers should be keen to observe symptoms of poor soil health in their crops such as nutrient deficiencies that manifest on leaves, pests and disease attacks among others. In case they notice visual symptoms of some stress conditions in the farms, they need to test soils frequently until the problems are fixed and the soils resume normalcy.

To take care of the soil, farmers need to include practices such as crop rotation, intercropping, diversification of crops, cover cropping, mulching and the use of organic amendments and bio-based microbial inoculants to reduce reliance on inorganic fertilisers.

Despite the fact that farmers are responsible for ensuring soil testing is done on time and by the right experts, soil health is a collective responsibility. The government and development partners should support farmers in testing their soils and offering advice on soil health.

Partnerships should be encouraged and awareness on soil health prioritised so that farmers can make informed decisions.

The time is now for all stakeholders to focus on healthier soils and sustainable agriculture. An initiative aimed at improving soil testing status in Kenya is being implemented in Kisumu, Vihiga, Kajiado and Turkana counties through Nature Positive Solutions Initiative.

Nature Positive is already working with about 200 farmers in Vihiga and Kisumu, supporting them in soil testing as part of the initial steps towards establishing aggregated permaculture farms.

Experts are collaborating with the Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organization and farmers in undertaking this noble task. This is an example of collective responsibility and action towards ensuring soil health and fertility as the first step towards making informed decisions for sustainable agriculture.