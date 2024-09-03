Crisis averted as State rushes to stop planned civil servants' strike

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) has agreed to call off its planned strike after the National Treasury agreed to provide funds that will be used to pay government workers as per terms contained in the second phase of their collective bargaining agreement.

The intervention, announced Tuesday by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi and UKCS Secretary-General Tom Odege, effectively averts a looming crisis that would have hit Kenyans if government operations were interrupted by a job boycott.

"By the end of the month, all of them (civil servants) will get their pay backdated," Mr Odege said at a joint press conference with the CS.

He said Mr Muturi had assured them that the government has "agreed to provide resources for the payment of civil servants as per the terms contained in the CBA".

Civil servants had threatened a strike if they do not receive a pay rise at the end of the month. This is after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) froze all salary increments due to wage bill concerns. The agency argued that the move was necessary due to the financial struggles facing the Exchequer in light of growing debt repayment obligations and missed revenue collections.