Nairobi joins $30m initiative to monitor car emissions, curb air pollution

The county government of Nairobi will soon use new technology to track vehicle emissions and monitor daily pollution levels in Kenya's capital in real time.

The new technology comes from Breathe Cities, an initiative of the Clean Air Fund, C40 Cities and Bloomberg Philanthropies that aims to clean the air, reduce carbon emissions and improve public health in cities around the world.

Speaking at the official launch of Breathe Cities on Wednesday, Mobility and Works CECM Ibrahim Auma said the Nairobi City County Act of 2020 is already in place.

"Its low emissions zone regulations and other supporting regulations are in their final stages of development," he announced.

Mr Auma explained that integrating air quality objectives into transport policy will ensure that future city planning meets Nairobi's broader sustainability targets.

"We are also developing pedestrian-friendly streets and dedicating cycling lanes to what we are calling the Nairobi CBD regeneration programme, as per the directions given by Governor Johnson Sakaja," he added.

On the other hand, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will also subject all vehicles plying Nairobi County roads to an annual emissions test to hold polluters accountable and make them pay.

According to NEMA, vehicle emissions are one of the main causes of poor air quality, which is why all regulators, including the county government, will now work together.

The environmental watchdog pointed out that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 19,000 people die in Kenya every year due to air pollution, while the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) puts the pollution level in Nairobi at 70 percent.

The Economic Survey for 2022 indicates increasing cases of respiratory diseases, largely linked to air pollution.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the number of cases treated in 2020 was 16,562,227, while in 2021, the number of reported cases was 20,613,455, an increase of 21.9 percent.

Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi City County's Chief Officer Environment, said the city's air quality is struggling with the consequences of rapid urbanisation.

"This has tremendously increased motorisations, industrial activity, and poor waste management practices, which have led to rising levels of harmful pollutants, thus endangering public health, especially to children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Yesterday, I visited an unlicensed cement factory in Ngara. Today I am battling a sore throat," he said, explaining that the county government had installed 37 air quality monitors to help experts identify the sources of air pollution in Kenya's capital.

According to the environment officer, the focus will be on expanding air quality monitoring, public awareness and education, reducing emissions by making sustainable transport choices, reducing waste or adopting clean energy.

“We will also leverage on technology to reduce emissions, advocate for solar regulated framework, support green infrastructure while 'Breathe Nairobi' will provide data and evidence to support these policies.”

Launched in June 2023 by Michael Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, in partnership with London Mayor and C40 Cities Co-Chair Sadiq Khan, the Breathe Cities initiative aims to reduce air pollution and planet-warming emissions by 30 percent in participating cities, including Nairobi, by 2030.