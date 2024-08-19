My right nostril blockage won’t go away!

Dear doc,

I’m 34 years old and contracted an infection three months ago, which resulted in coughing, nasal blockage, and fever. While the fever and cough resolved within a week, the nasal blockage has persisted. My right nostril has been blocked for the entire three months. What could be causing this ongoing issue?



Dear reader,

The nasal blockage of only the right nostril may have many possible causes.

First, because the nasal blockage persisted after an infection, it is likely to be due to chronic sinusitis. Sinusitis refers to inflammation of the sinuses, which are spaces within the nose and head that open up to the nose. When the sinuses are inflamed, the individual may develop a runny nose, headache, fever, sore throat, bad breath, and mucus dripping down the back of the throat.

Second, the blocked nose may also be due to a deviated nasal septum. This refers to the bone or cartilage that is located between the two nostrils being crooked, therefore affecting the passage of air through the nostrils. Having one blocked nostril could be due to a nasal polyp, which is a growth within the nostril. Someone may also experience nasal blockage primarily on one side due to uneven enlargement of the adenoids.

To treat the nasal blockage, the underlying cause first needs to be identified and addressed. Sinusitis is managed with antibiotics if there is a current infection, anti-histamines, decongestants and nasal sprays. A deviated septum can be corrected through surgery, while nasal polyps and adenoid enlargement may be treated using medications to some extent, or through surgery.

Dear doctor,

My wife is pregnant and she keeps on complaining of back ache. What might be the problem? What's the safe blood level in the body during her pregnancy? Recently, she visited a clinic and her blood level was at 12.78. Is this normal? If not, what should we do to improve it? Then what's normal blood pressure? Finally, she has been visiting the clinic and is given different numbers as to how far along she is with the pregnancy, what's your advice on these disparities? She’s about seven months pregnant.

Tony

Dear Tony,

Back pain is a common complaint during pregnancy due to the extra weight, changes in posture and changes to the centre of gravity. It can also develop as a result of hormonal changes causing the relaxing of the muscles and loosening of the joints and ligaments, especially around the pelvic region. You can manage it using hot or cold packs, massage, rest and physical therapy. Other measures include maintaining good posture, wearing shoes with good support, sleeping on the side with a pillow between the knees and avoiding activities that put strain on the back.

The normal haemoglobin levels for women of childbearing age are 12 to 16g/dl. The haemoglobin concentration tends to reduce early in pregnancy and then rise slowly in the last three months of pregnancy. The lowest normal values of haemoglobin in pregnant women are 11g/dl in the first and third trimesters and 10.5g/dl in the second trimester. This means that a haemoglobin level of 12.76g/dl is normal.

Normal blood pressure levels are between 90 and 140mm of mercury for the systolic pressure (the upper reading) and between 60 and 90mm of mercury for the diastolic blood pressure (the lower reading). A blood pressure below 90 over 60 is low blood pressure (hypotension) and a reading above 10 over 90 is high blood pressure or hypertension.

At every clinic visit, many things are checked to estimate the likely age of the pregnancy and the estimated date of delivery.

One of these is the last menstrual period. Another one is the current “size” of the pregnancy, which is estimated through physical examination. Ultrasound scans can also be used to estimate the age of the pregnancy and the likely date of delivery. All these, however, are estimates, unless the exact day of conception is known. Remember, the baby may be delivered normally two weeks before or two weeks after the estimated date of delivery. In case of complications, the baby may be delivered much earlier or some time later than the estimated delivery date. The best diet during pregnancy is a healthy balanced diet rich in whole grains, protein, fruits and vegetables, and adequate food intake.