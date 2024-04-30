Most people to die from chronic illnesses by 2030, says WHO

Africa is staring at a bleak future as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are set to become the leading cause of mortality by 2030.

This is according to Dr Matsishido Moeti, the World Health Organisation WHO Regional Director, who was virtually addressing the just concluded First International Conference on the PEN-Plus in Africa (ICPPA), which took place in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. The conference aims at addressing NCDs, also known as chronic illnesses, in Africa.

Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers and chronic respiratory diseases represent the leading NCDs in Africa

Dr Moeti said NCDs in Africa are becoming a silent epidemic, and the continent could find itself in a dangerous situation in the near future considering that it’s not investing in tackling these diseases.

This, she said, could also end up burdening the already overstretched health systems in the continent. “Data for low and middle income countries show that 26 per cent of total health spending was due to NCDs, second only to infectious and parasitic diseases.”

Reports indicate that the mortality and morbidity from NCDs in the region are set to surpass those of communicable diseases, maternal, neonatal and nutritional diseases combined.

Speaking during the event, Elke Wisch, UNICEF Representative in Tanzania, said in order to win the war against NCDs, there is need to harness innovation so as ensure healthcare delivery and enhance community engagement. “Innovation and technology play a crucial role in advancing our joint efforts. From telemedicine and digital health solutions to data analytics and research collaboration,” she added.

WHO estimates that NCDs kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74 per cent of all deaths globally, with most of the affected being between 30 and 69 years. Low-and middle-income countries account for 85 per cent of these “premature” deaths.

The global health agency indicates that in Africa, which already has a high burden of communicable diseases, NCDs are responsible for 37 per cent of all deaths, up from 24 per cent in 2000. Furthermore, the proportion of premature NCD-related deaths in the region stands at 63 per cent ; higher than the global average of 48 per cent.

Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers and chronic respiratory diseases represent the leading NCDs in Africa. Cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths, or 17.9 million people annually, followed by cancers (9.3 million), respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). These four groups of diseases account for over 80 per cent of all premature NCD deaths.

The adoption of the PEN-Plus strategy by the WHO Afro region in Togo in 2022 by the 47 member states of the African region aims to address the burden of severe NCDs among rural and hard to reach populations through decentralised, integrated outpatient services in first level referral health facilities.

According to Dr Yvette Kisaka, Ministry of Health Coordinator for PEN-Pius, through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships, Kenya is currently implementing the project in two facilities, with the goal of nationwide expansion by 2030.

“Through its implementation, PEN-PLUS supports providing quality comprehensive care for sickle cell disease, type 1 diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases and cardiac conditions, including rheumatic and congenital heart diseases, and mental health, where there has been improved health outcomes.”

Each year, Kenya loses nearly 500 children to Type 1 Diabetes and witnesses the birth of 14,000 children living with Sickle Cell Disease. Moreover, over half a million Kenyans are afflicted by Rheumatic Heart Disease.

According to Dr. Kisaka, currently, persons living with these conditions are able to access diagnostic tests and imaging, medication and support services.