Treatment options for hair loss in men

A surgical option to replace lost hair and encourage regrowth is a popular method of treating hair loss.

A surgical option to replace lost hair and encourage regrowth is a popular method of treating hair loss.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • The treatment for hair loss is different depending on the type of alopecia or pattern baldness you have.
  • Whatever your diagnosis, there are options available to help reduce hair loss and increase new growth.

  • When considering what method to use, it is essential to talk with a dermatologist about which one is best suited for your needs.

Men are likelier than women to experience hair loss. Several factors contribute to male pattern balding, including genetics and age. Still, external influences such as stress and diet can lead to problems with the scalp's natural ability to grow healthy hair.

Previous article

Saving your suicidal spouse
Next article

Financially supporting your parents and siblings? Be smart about it

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.