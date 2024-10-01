Lifting the veil on organ donation to save lives

Anil Srivatsa had heard about organ donation in his native India, but it wasn’t until his brother’s life hung by a thread that he understood its significance. "I had never met anyone in need of a kidney transplant, but when my brother told me his kidney was failing, that hit me hard," he recalls, his voice heavy with emotion.

The news of his brother Arjun’s deteriorating health came as a shock. Faced with the reality that his sibling’s life was in jeopardy, Srivatsa knew he had to act. He didn’t hesitate. His desire to see his brother healthy again made him make what many might consider a life-changing sacrifice -donating one of his kidneys.

“I responded to the need to donate out of a brother’s love. I wanted my brother to live a long, fulfilling life,” shares Srivatsa, who visited Kenya last month.

Srivatsa, who had previously served as CEO of India Today FM Radio and worked with the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, felt this was one of the most important decisions he had ever made. "I have no regrets because today my brother is a neurosurgeon," he says, beaming with pride. "I do not miss my kidney, and nobody should be denied a quality life and existence."

This personal experience was transformative for Srivatsa. It didn’t just save his brother’s life; it ignited a new sense of purpose. Inspired by the difference that the organ donation made in Arjun’s life, Srivatsa felt a deep responsibility to spread the word and encourage others to consider the life-saving act of donating an organ.

Drawing on his extensive background in broadcasting, he embarked on a mission to educate communities around the world about organ donation. His goal? To demystify the process, end stigma and raise awareness about the dire need for donating.

He recognised that many people, like him, may have known about organ donation in theory but never fully grasped its importance until it hit close to home.

“You never know who you’ll save by donating an organ; it may be someone who can change the world,” Srivatsa noted.

Recently while travelling to the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok, Srivatsa met a grandfather whose 13-year-old granddaughter, Joyce, was suffering from kidney failure.

“Joyce is a vibrant girl who dreams of becoming a doctor, but her health does not allow that. Her kidneys are failing, and the condition of her spine is also deteriorating. She stole my heart, and I want to do what it takes to help her achieve her dreams,” said Srivatsa

A decade after donating his kidney to his brother, Srivatsa is now travelling worldwide promoting public awareness about organ donation.

On September 19 during an event at the Shri Krishna Temple Hall in Nakuru City, he made a passionate plea to Kenyans to assist Joyce to raise funds for the kidney transplant.

This marks his first mission in Africa, with plans to visit Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa, and various West African countries.

“I have travelled to 60 countries and reached over 300,000 people,” Srivatsa stated, setting an ambitious goal to reach one million potential donors by visiting 100 countries. He aims to inspire others to consider organ donation as a vital act of kindness.

“I also urge people, particularly those involved in philanthropic work like the Rotary Club and Lions Club, to collaborate with their governments to establish strong, patient-centric laws regarding organ donation,” he added.

His campaign will climax at the 25th Summer World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany, from August 17-24, 2025, where he will represent India. Athletes and teams from 60 countries will compete in various sports open to organ recipients, bone marrow recipients and living donors.

“I would love to see Kenya participate in the World Transplant Games,” Srivatsa said, highlighting that visibility in such events can inspire others. “There are plenty of heroes and heroines in Kenya who have donated or received organs and survived. Let’s have Team Kenya in Germany next year in August.”

Reflecting on Kenya’s participation in the recently concluded Olympic Games in Paris 2024, where the nation secured 11 medals, including four golds, he noted that Kenya has not only led the continent in the medal tally but has also reinforced its reputation as a global powerhouse in athletics.

“It can achieve the same in Germany by raising organ transplant awareness to new heights,” he told Nation.

Srivatsa's mission is also focused on dispelling myths surrounding organ donation. He clarified what organs can be donated while alive: one kidney, one lung, a part of the liver, a part of the pancreas, and a part of the intestine.

Additionally, organs that can be transplanted after death include the heart, kidneys, liver, lungs, pancreas, and intestines, along with tissues such as skin and bones. However, he pointed out that strong legal frameworks are necessary for ethical practices.

The Kenyan Health Act of 2017 allows for kidney donations to relatives or for scientific purposes under strict guidelines. Yet, it does not explicitly outlaw the illicit trade of organs, creating a loophole that facilitates illegal harvesting. The government through the Ministry of Health says Kenya is committed to transforming organ donation and transplantation services.

During celebrations to mark the World Transplant Day last year, Dr Zeinab Gura, the acting Director of Health Care Services at the Ministry of Health, said: "Kenya recognises the utmost significance of organ donation and transplantation in preserving and enhancing lives. We are resolute in addressing key issues and elevating our healthcare standards."

Kenya has established the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority and the Human Leukocyte Antigens (HLA) Typing Laboratory at Kenyatta National Hospital to bridge the affordability gap and provide equitable access to life-saving procedures for all Kenyans.

However, ethical practice and governance remain a major concern for the government.

Statistics from the Kenya Renal Association estimate that four million Kenyans are suffering from kidney disease. By the year 2030, the number will rise to 4.8 million.

In Kenya, the lowest cost of dialysis per session costs between Sh9,500 and Sh16,000 while the cost of kidney transplant is about Sh300,000, according to the Ministry of Health.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) states that dialysis is the largest medical insurance claim. The payout for kidney failure treatment increased by 41 per cent in 2019 when the agency released approximately Sh1.8 billion.

For Srivatsa, he has one message to Kenyans who fear donating their organs: “Don’t fear organ donation. It can save the lives of someone you love.” He said he is proud of his strong advocacy, which has seen India change a domicile law that now allows Indians to get to the registry for the waiting list of organs anywhere in the country.

“The no objection certificates that donors required from government and spouse consent have been removed courtesy of my advocacy.”