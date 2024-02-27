True love: Maxine Gichinga donates kidney, drops everything to care for sick spouse

It is hard not to pity Maxine Kalute-Gichinga.

Her husband of 17 years, Mwema Gichinga, has had a series of medical problems starting from 2019 to date that have rendered him blind, unable to walk without support and having dialysis two times a week. Within that period, she also lost both her biological parents.

But, in what has earned her widespread acclaim, she has put everything aside to attend to the father of their three children — aged 14, 10 and 7.

The husband is in his early 40s and his problems began with swollen feet that were later found to be a result of high blood pressure. He later had a series of strokes, lost sight in his right eye, became diabetic, contracted Covid-19 in 2021 that saw his blood oxygen levels drop to fatal levels, developed kidney problems, lost sight in his left eye, but has withstood all and is still going strong.

Maxine is the one helping him navigate the world as a blind man and drives him to his dialysis appointments.

To show that she means business in supporting her husband, she offered him one of her kidneys last year to save him the agony of dialysis.

“Mwema flatly rejected that offer. He did not want to put Maxine in any health risk,” says a summary of their story, which adds that Mwema accepted to have a transplant after a series of dialysis-related infections.

Organ compatibility

In what can make observers wonder whether this is a match made in heaven, the organ compatibility between man and wife was remarkably high.

“Between May 2023 and January 2024, both Mwema and Maxine underwent a series of medical tests, including a psychological test,” says the summary. “Maxine was found to be a 70 per cent compatible donor, a percentage normal for blood relatives but extremely rare for a spouse.”

The summary containing the story of the two, plus Mwema’s medical struggles, was contained in the programme handed to guests who attended the launch of the book Why (Not) Me, written by Mwema’s father, retired Baptist Church reverend John Gichinga. The launch happened in Nairobi on February 24.

The book details Rev Gichinga’s afflictions, among them his son’s medical struggles, the death of his wife among others, to the point of explaining that he could be asking “why me?” but has chosen to ask “why (not) me?”

Mwema is the elder of Rev Gichinga’s two children. He was born after “four or so miscarriages”, according to his father.

The book launch was attended by a number of dignitaries, among them Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. Renowned cleric and politician Mutava Musyimi gave the keynote address.

Those who gathered at the sold-out event at the Nairobi Club were informed that the transplant has now been called off.

“In February 2024, Mwema underwent a urology test to check whether his bladder would be able to support a healthy kidney. He did not pass this test,” said the summary.

“Now, Mwema can only continue with dialysis, as punishing as it is on his arteries. His kidney function is currently at seven per cent but, miraculously, he gets by with two sessions of dialysis per week,” it added, as it underscored Mwema’s miraculous wins over various health setbacks.

Faithful at the Nairobi Baptist Church had raised funds to facilitate the transplant.

Rev Pinto Kali, one of the Baptist Church ministers present, announced that the money will now go into the newly-created Mwema Gichinga Fund that is managed by trustees who include Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo.

Investment

“The monies of the fund are going to be invested,” said Rev Pinto. “We are going to invest in different investment options – some short-term, some mid-term, some long-term – just to ensure that there’s an interest that is being earned consistently for Mwema and Maxine especially who are not able to work.”

The Nairobi Baptist Church plans to raise Sh20 million and put it in an investment that will yield regular returns for the Mwemas.

Proceeds from Rev Gichinga’s book will go towards Mwema’s medication.

When he was given a chance to address the gathering, Mwema could afford to joke about driving his car and forgetting his diary in it, which made Rev Gichinga quip: “He has his father’s humour. You are getting it? A blind man reversing a car.”

Said Mwema: “God has sustained my marriage. Maxine could have walked away a long time ago but she has not. She would have dumped me at the reverend’s house and said ‘here is your son’, but she has not.”

Cheers from the attendants nearly ripped apart the massive white tent as Mwema handed Maxine a bouquet of flowers in front of the gathering and declared to her: “The best is yet to come.”

Miraculous

Rev Gichinga also celebrates Maxine in his book.

“We could not have had a better daughter-in-love than we have in Maxine,” he states. “She now guides him along in his world of darkness, drives him to dialysis and has offered him one of her kidneys.”

Given a chance to speak, Maxine was brief, telling the gathering that she appreciated the love given and wished Rev Gichinga, who was celebrating his 74th birthday at the launch of his second book, a happy birthday.

The summary noted that it is God who has “miraculously kept Mwema alive these last four years and two months”.