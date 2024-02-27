Mwema Gichinga

True love: Maxine Gichinga donates kidney, drops everything to care for sick spouse

Mwema Gichinga hands a bouquet of flowers to his wife, Maxine, during the launch of the book ‘Why Not Me’ by Rev John Gichinga, Mwema’s father.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Mwema Gichinga has had a series of medical problems starting from 2019 to date that have rendered him blind.

  • Maxine Kalute-Gichinga has put everything aside to attend to the father of their three children — aged 14, 10 and 7.

  • The husband is in his early 40s and his problems began with swollen feet that were later found to be a result of high blood pressure

