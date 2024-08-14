Kenya’s Ban vs. Tanzania’s Permits: Conservationists Alarmed by Elephant Hunting

Leaders from various wildlife conservation organisations have voiced their disappointment over Tanzania’s decision to issue hunting permits for iconic “super tuskers,” which migrate between Amboseli National Park in Kenya and the West Kilimanjaro area in Tanzania.

The conservationists warn that this could threaten the elephant population in Amboseli National Park, and called it a setback to ongoing conservation efforts. While Kenya banned elephant hunting in 1973, it remains legal in Tanzania, where hunting companies secure annual licenses for their clients.

“Only 10 elephants with tusks weighing around 45 kg each remain in the Amboseli ecosystem, which has the highest density of these animals. Hunting could cause the super tuskers to disappear within the next three years,” said Dr Paula Kahumbu, CEO Wildlifedirect.

She added, “We urge President Ruto of Kenya and President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania to meet and agree on the immense shared scientific and economic value of preserving these cross-border elephants. The long-term benefits of ecotourism, science, and conservation far outweigh the short-term gains from trophy hunting in one country.”

Speaking during the World Elephant Day, marked annually on August 12, the wildlife conservationists alleged that at least five elephants have been targeted, hunted, and killed by trophy hunters in Northern Tanzania over the past eight months.

“The loss of these elephants is not just a blow to elephant populations but to our collective efforts in conservation,” said Amboseli Trust for Elephants Founder, Dr Cynthia Moss.

Scientific Director of ElephantVoices, Dr Joyce Poole, expressed concern over the recent killings of elephants, highlighting the significant risk they pose to the rare species and the crucial role male elephants play in the ecosystem.

The consortium has submitted a petition with 500,000 signatures to the Tanzanian High Commission in Nairobi and State House Tanzania, calling for the Tanzanian government to work with Kenya to safeguard their shared natural heritage.