Kenya among countries facing significant economic impact from ovarian cancer

Kenya is among the countries where ovarian cancer has a considerable effect on both the economy and the healthcare system.

This is according to a study commissioned by the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, a non-profit organization that collaborates with over 200 patient advocacy groups across 37 countries.

Based on the research, the disease not only affects the health of individuals but also has broader economic implications, including increased healthcare costs and loss of productivity.

This study assessed the socioeconomic impact of ovarian cancer across 11 countries representing various regions and income levels (Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Australia, Canada, Colombia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States).

According to Mikis Euripides, the corresponding author of the study, the 11 countries were selected to represent a variety of income groups as classified by the World Bank, while also ensuring a geographical distribution across all continents based on population size.

“The selection process did not adhere to WHO regional groupings; instead, it focused on areas where the Coalition has built strong relationships and previously conducted studies on patient experiences. This approach allowed us to gather unique data, providing a more accurate reflection of practices in Low- and Middle-Income Countries LMICs, where obtaining such information can be challenging,” explained Mikis.

The research estimates that in 2023, these countries faced an astonishing USD 69.9 billion in socioeconomic losses due to ovarian cancer, with the effects particularly pronounced in healthcare systems, where rising medical costs and decreased productivity placed a significant burden on the economy.

Socioeconomic losses as a per cent of GDP ranged from 0.02 per cent in Malawi to 0.24 per cent in the United Kingdom.

Based on the study, the toll on productivity is significant, where women suffering from ovarian cancer lose approximately 2.5 million workdays due to illness, and more than 9,400 women, either living with the disease or survivors, are estimated to be missing from the workforce.

This loss extends beyond the individuals affected; caregivers dedicate an average of 33 days each to provide support, further impacting their livelihoods and economic contributions.

Ovarian cancer continues to be one of the deadliest forms of cancer. Globally, more than 900,000 women have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the last five years with around 7 out of every 10 women diagnosed in advanced stages. In Kenya, ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer, accounting for about 4 per cent of all cancer cases, with an incidence rate of approximately 3.8 per 100,000 women per year.