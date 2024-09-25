Interfaith leaders and Civil groups push for fossil fuel treaty ahead of COP29

Interfaith leaders, and civil society organisations representing communities affected by fossil fuel extraction in the country are urging the government to formally support the call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

This comes as the country prepares for a Conference of Parties (COP) conference, the world’s largest climate conference, with this year's COP29 being held in Baku, Azerbaijan in November. Kenya will lead the African Group of Negotiators (AGN).

Recently, Maureen Njeri the county executive committee member (CECM)for Green Nairobi told Climate Action that while Kigali City is poised to make Rwanda the first African country to adopt the international treaty, Nairobi must wait for the national government to endorse and ratify it before the county can move forward.

“Treaties that are ideally originated from other states are endorsed, signed and ratified at the national level, we at sub-national will adopt and customize once the national government does their part, that is where we are at with the fossil fuel treaty,” she explained while assuring that the county will follow up.

The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty launched by a coalition of activists, scientists, and nations and chaired by Canadian environmental activist Tzeporah Berman, aims to complement the Paris Agreement.

Advocates of the treaty argue that while the Paris Agreement primarily focuses on reducing emissions, it does not directly address the extraction of fossil fuels or their harmful effects on human health and biodiversity.

The convening of interfaith leaders supporting the treaty is part of a series of activities marking the 'Season of Creation 2024,' a global time of prayer and action dedicated to caring for the environment. Speaking in Nairobi, religious leaders from diverse faiths—including Hinduism, Islam, Baha’i, and Christianity—highlighted the injustices of the climate crisis, which disproportionately affects the most vulnerable, and reiterated humanity’s sacred role in protecting creation.

In an interview with Climate Action, Ashley Kitisya, the Africa Programme Manager of the Laudato Si’ Movement explained that people of faith are called to be stewards of creation and protect the earth for future generations.

“The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty offers a critical pathway to address the climate crisis by ending our reliance on harmful fossil fuels and transitioning to clean, renewable energy.

This is not just an environmental issue; it’s a moral imperative that affects the lives and dignity of people everywhere, especially the most vulnerable,” she said. “We urge faith communities and leaders across the globe to join us during this year’s Season of Creation in endorsing this treaty and advocating for a just and sustainable future for all. Today, more than ever, we must act with hope and courage, standing against the destruction caused by fossil fuels."

Sister Mary Wangare, Executive-Director, Justice Peace and Integrity of Creation Franciscans Africa, echoed these sentiments, urging action to protect both the Earth and its inhabitants. “The climate crisis is not just an environmental issue; it is a crisis of justice and peace, where the poorest and most vulnerable suffer the most. Inspired by simplicity and respect for creation, we unite in calling for a just transition to clean energy that protects our common home and upholds the dignity of all God’s children,” she said.

Reverend Dr Peter Mbaro, Director of the Centre for Social Justice and Ethics at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa urged the government to listen to the cries of the poor.

“Climate change disproportionately harms the most vulnerable—those struggling to meet basic needs. Endorsing the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is a moral obligation, not just to safeguard creation but to ensure justice for the poor who suffer the most from this crisis,” he told Climate Action.

The leaders underscored the need for international cooperation to address the leading cause of the climate crisis — fossil fuels, by championing a Fossil Fuel Treaty to tackle this threat at its source.

They highlighted that in endorsing the Fossil Fuel Treaty proposal, Kenya holds the opportunity to build on its climate leadership and become the first African nation to join the growing bloc of 13 global south nations from the Pacific, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean that are championing the treaty, and to set the terms, provisions and substance of the proposal.

“We are directly or indirectly responsible for our actions. The decisions we make now fully determine our future. As the Hare Krishna Community, we'd like to urge everyone to deeply reflect on the need to take positive, compassionate, selfless, truthful and loving spiritual actions for the sake of our environment as a reflection of God's love upon us,” Monk Kamita of Hare Krishna said.

Hakeem Khalid, Environmental Lead at SUPKEM and Climate Change Commissioner at the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), added that by embracing the treaty, Kenya could continue to lead Africa toward a prosperous and sustainable future. “As stewards of the Earth, we must maintain balance and ensure justice—not just for ourselves but for future generations.”

In an interview with Climate Action, Prince Papa, an African campaigner for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, noted that Kenya has already demonstrated significant climate leadership by making considerable progress towards its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030.

“The country’s support for a Fossil Fuel Treaty would not only serve to solidify its commitment to addressing the climate crisis but would also be instrumental to bolstering the country’s renewable energy target.

Interfaith communities in Kenya—including the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya and the Africa Faith Actors Network on Climate Justice—are joined by thousands of faith leaders and over 460 faith institutions worldwide, including a Vatican Cardinal, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Parliament of the World’s Religions, and Islamic Relief Worldwide, in supporting the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.