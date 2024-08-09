How to prevent your child from becoming obese

As a parent, you are likely to be at peace when your child finishes everything on their plate. However, while this might be a sign of good appetite, it can also translate to overfeeding and predispose your child to obesity. Obesity has long been associated with adults but children also suffer from the disease. I see a lot of obese children in my clinic, and the trend is common among children from middle and high income families. Here is what you need to know about the disease and what parents can do to prevent their children from becoming obese.

Do most parents recognise their children as obese, or it is a secondary diagnosis?

In my experience, most parents are aware that their child is obese, but they often don't realise the seriousness of the condition. They tend to think it's just a phase or something that will resolve on its own. When I explain to them that obesity is a disease with long-term health impacts, especially as the child grows into adulthood, they are often surprised and concerned.

What is contributing to this trend?

Several factors contribute to the rising cases of obesity in children. Consumption of junk foods high in calories and low in nutritional value is a major factor. Additionally, children are spending more time on phones and watching TV with less physical activity. There's also a tendency of parents insisting that children finish everything on their plate, which can encourage overeating. Lastly, young children are often fed while watching TV or using phones, which can disrupt their natural hunger and fullness cues, leading to overeating.

How can I tell that my child is obese?

The best way to tell if your child is obese is to consult a pediatrician. They can assess your child's overall health and growth patterns using body mass index and standard growth charts. Look for physical signs like excessive weight gain and difficulty with physical activities.

How can I balance between overfeeding and underfeeding?

Balancing between overfeeding and underfeeding involves several key strategies:

Provide a balanced diet: Ensure your child has a diet that includes a variety of nutrients with appropriate portions of fruits, vegetables, proteins and whole grains.

Establish proper meal patterns: Serve meals and snacks at regular intervals to avoid overeating or undereating. Consistent meal times help regulate appetite and prevent excessive hunger.

Avoid screen time during meals: Encourage your child to have mindful eating by turning off the TV and keeping phones away during meals. This helps children to listen to their hunger and fullness cues.

Don’t use food as a reward: Avoid using food to reward good behaviour or to comfort your child. This can create unhealthy associations with food. Most parents promise junk foods as rewards when they want their children to achieve something, which contributes to the rising cases of obesity.

Take your child for regular check-ups: Have regular follow-ups with a pediatrician who can monitor your child's growth and provide age-appropriate dietary advice and assessments. We tend to assume that only adults need regular check-ups and forget children while their grown and development milestones are equally important.

By following these steps, parents can help their children develop healthy eating habits and maintain a balanced diet.

How can a I control a child’s appetite to minimise their chances of becoming obese?

Offer healthy snacks like vegetables, yoghurt, grains and increase water intake. Control portion size and adopt healthy eating habits and feeding patterns.

Which health problems can affect an obese child?

Excess weight can lead to Type 2 diabetes, pain and discomfort in the knees, hips, and lower back, increased risk of asthma, sleep apnea and other sleep-related problems, higher likelihood of having low self-esteem due to social stigma and body image concerns, early onset of puberty or menstrual irregularities in girls, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and increased risk of heart disease in early adulthood.

Addressing obesity early can help reduce the risk of these health problems and improve the overall well-being of the child.

How is obesity in children managed?

Management primarily focuses on addressing nutritional and activity-related factors as 90 per cent of cases are caused by excessive calorie intake and reduced physical activity. This involves implementing a balanced diet, promoting regular physical activity, and encouraging healthy lifestyle habits. For the remaining 10 per cent of cases where obesity may have organic or secondary causes, a thorough medical evaluation is necessary to identify and address any underlying conditions. Regular follow-ups with a healthcare professional are essential to monitor progress and make necessary adjustments to the management plan.

Dr Kahssay is a consultant paediatric diabetologist and endocrinologist at Aga Khan University Hospital