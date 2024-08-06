Good news for Kenya over carbon markets

Kenya has received good news a few months after it held a carbon markets conference in Nairobi aimed at creating an enabling environment that provides confidence to investors and attracts carbon finance towards the country’s climate positive growth.

World’s biggest climate meeting (COP29) President designate Mukhtar Babayev has declared that his biggest goal before the year ends is to finalise Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which will make the transfer of carbon credits much easier between countries, boosting climate finance.

Carbon trade is the buying and selling of credits that permit a company or other entity to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases.

Kenya has been active in the carbon markets space for more than two decades and is a leader on the continent with around 23 per cent market share of voluntary carbon credits issued, according to Bianca Gichangi, a carbon markets expert and former advisor at the Office of the Climate Envoy, Executive Office of the President of Kenya.

In an interview with ‘Climate Action’, Ms Gichangi observed that carbon markets are prioritised as a pivotal component of Kenya’s climate-positive growth and carbon credits are envisioned as the county’s next major export.

“This is why on the path to realising this vision, Kenya has marked notable strides by establishing robust legal and institutional frameworks through amending the Climate Change Act to incorporate carbon markets; and now we have regulations that provide clarity on implementation,” she said.



The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) explains that Article 6 of the Paris Agreement sets out how countries can pursue voluntary cooperation to reach their climate targets.

It enables international cooperation to tackle climate change and unlock financial support for developing countries.

This means that countries are able to transfer carbon credits earned from the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to help one or more countries meet their climate targets.

There are three tools which countries can draw upon under Article 6, one of which is the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) - the UN’s new high-integrity carbon crediting mechanism.

While addressing delegates attending the first-ever Africa Multi-Stakeholder Conference on Carbon Markets in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Samir Bejanov,the deputy chief negotiator at COP 29 Presidency, who represented the President ddesignate, noted that after listening to Africa and other countries in recent months, the COP29 Presidency has declared the finalisation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement a priority during this year’s global climate meeting that will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“Although plenty of work has been done on Article 6 for almost a decade, our inability to fully operationalise it has been truly disappointing. It does a great disservice to the Paris Agreement architecture,” he highlighted.

Samir explained that the full operationalisation of Article 6 also offers enormous potential to foster ambition in mitigation and adaptation, enhance capital markets, channel financial and technical resources, including those in Africa, and enable those who need carbon markets to implement their climate plans.

“Africa is a continent with the least emissions but the most affected by the adverse impacts of climate change. Africa’s needs and concerns have always been at the heart of the Presidency’s activities and efforts. One of our first high-level official visits has been to Africa in late February,”he said, adding that during the visit, the COP29 Presidency used every opportunity to listen and consult with African countries to understand their expectations and priorities ahead of COP29 in Baku later this year.

“Today’s engagement is yet another testament to that. I want to reassure you that as the COP29 Presidency, we will continue to maintain this engagement and spirit in all our efforts in the months ahead,” he assured.

“In his first letter to the parties a week ago, COP29 President Designate Minister

Babayev laid out our vision, which is underpinned by two mutually reinforcing pillars - enhance ambition and enable action. Agreeing on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance is the centerpiece and a top priority for the Presidency. And we do not have the luxury of waiting any longer,” Samir told delegates.

The focus on Article 6 by the COP29 Presidency has sparked discussions and positive momentum across both technical and political tracks.

During the recent Bonn climate sessions in Germany, negotiators maintained a positive and constructive mood. There is a clear determination to make progress on Article 6, which is why the current COP29 Presidency says it welcomes this spirit.

“Yet, mindful of existing differences and divergent views among parties on certain remaining issues, we need to continue our efforts with even much greater vigour and constructiveness in the coming months to successfully resolve this issue at COP29.

“We need to use the intersessional period to make as much progress as possible through all the complex issues across both technical and political tracks and identify potential areas of convergence,” Samir urged and assured that they will support this endeavour by creating space and opportunities for inclusive and transparent engagements in the run-up to COP29.

“In just two days, we will be hosting the Heads of Delegation retreat in Azerbaijan to discuss Article 6 and other priorities, to help find common ground and maintain constructive momentum. There are more initiatives in the pipeline that will be announced in due course,” the COP29 Presidency announced, noting that they highly encourage parties to talk to each other and exercise flexibility and constructiveness to bring the long-awaited operationalisation of Article 6 at the Baku COP.

“We believe that good faith engagement and meaningful dialogue will make a successful outcome on Article 6 a reality. We know that we can rely on the constructive spirit and engagement of the African Group, which has been a strong voice in negotiation.”