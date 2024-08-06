Four in 10 babies not breastfed in the first hour of life

Only six out of 10 mothers in Kenya breastfeed their baby within the first hour of birth, putting the newborns at higher risk of death and disease, according to Ministry of Health data.

The data released on Monday during a meeting to commemorate Breastfeeding Week indicated that 60 per cent of mothers in the country breastfeed their babies within the first hour of birth, while 40 per cent do not give their babies breast milk.

Vihiga County is leading with the number of mothers breastfeeding their babies within the first hour of birth at 87 per cent followed by Elgeyo Marakwet at 83 per cent. Kisii, Busia, Tana River and Baringo counties recorded 82 per cent, according to the data.

Samburu, Migori, Laikipia, Kwale, Narok, Marsabit and Muranga counties recorded over 70 per cent of mothers who breastfed their babies within the first hour of birth.

Seven counties recorded below 50 per cent, with Kisumu recording the least at 26 per cent, Lamu at 35, Taita Taveta and Kirinyaga at 41 per cent, Kajiado at 42, Kiambu at 43 per cent and Nandi at 46 per cent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasises that initiating breastfeeding within the first hour of birth protects the newborn from infections and reduces child mortality.

The risk of mortality due to diarrhoea and other infections increases in infants who are either partially breastfed or not breastfed at all. Such babies receive foods or liquids other than breastmilk in the earliest days of life, with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund terming it as concerning “because feeding newborns anything other than breastmilk has the potential to delay initiation of breastfeeding and the evidence is clear that the longer the delay, the greater the risk of death”.

“Colostrum, the first milk a mother produces when starting breastfeeding, is the ideal nourishment for a newborn. It’s highly concentrated, full of protein and nutrient-dense. It’s also low in fat, easy to digest and brimming with components that start an infant’s development in the best possible way. It plays a crucial role in building its immune system,” says WHO.

Colostrum looks thicker and more yellow than mature milk. Its composition is different, too because it is tailored to the newborn’s specific needs.

The International Health Agency emphasizes that children and adolescents breastfed as babies perform better on intelligence tests, have higher school attendance and are less likely to be overweight or obese.

“Mothers and families need support for optimal breastfeeding of their children. Breastfeeding is linked to higher adult income. Enhancing child development and reducing healthcare costs leads to economic benefits for families and at a national level,” stated WHO.

Ms Naomi Mwangi, a lactation manager at Aga Khan University Hospital, says it is advisable to start breastfeeding within the first hour of birth because it promotes a healthy weight.

“In the first 10 minutes, the baby takes foremilk (watery), the rest of it is the hind and it is very fatty. It helps the baby gain weight and is more satisfying,” Ms Mwangi says.

Kenya’s exclusive breastfeeding rate has increased significantly to 60 per cent in 2022 although it is still below the global recommended target of 70 per cent. It is one of the countries with the highest early breastfeeding rates in the world, according to WHO.

“We are dedicated to improving infant and young child nutrition by establishing a supportive policy and regulatory environment. We will ensure no woman is left behind in promoting breastfeeding. This includes mothers in correctional facilities, teenage mothers, mothers affected by emergencies, and breastfeeding mothers with disabilities, who often face unique challenges,” says Health Principal Secretary, Mary Mothoni.

The Ministry of Health has enacted policies and initiatives to support and promote breastfeeding including maternal, infant, and young child nutrition guidelines, workplace support legislation, regulation of breastmilk substitutes marketing, and monitoring initiatives though there are still gaps in programme implementation.