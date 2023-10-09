Finding solutions to tackle electronic waste crisis

My name is David Butita, an environmentalist from Kibabii Village in Bungoma County. I launched a sustainable E-waste management initiative that collects and refurbishes electronic devices like computers for my community. E-waste refers to electronic products that are unwanted, not working, and nearing or at the end of their useful life. When electronics end up in landfills, toxics like lead, mercury, and cadmium leach into the soil and water.

The lack of proper facilities for hazardous fractions is challenging, but I believe the private sector help tackle the e-waste crisis. We can create a sustainable solution for the environment and communaities.

According to the Global E-waste Monitor, Africa alone generated a staggering 2.9 million tonnes of E-waste in 2019. This alarming statistic propelled me to take action and share my efforts in E-waste management, which have already made a difference in my community.

I strongly support sustainable solutions that reduce waste and promote a circular economy such as refurbishing or dismantling electronic devices. Proper e-waste management is crucial in protecting our health and the environment as inadequate disposal releases harmful toxins.

Scientists and experts call for solid policies on e-waste management to address this pressing issue. Rwanda sets a commendable example with effective national legislation on e-waste regulation and implemented collection systems. Kenya in its attempt to address the crisis came up with E-waste management guidelines developed by the Ministry of Environment.

I am inspired by Rwanda and Kenya's e-waste policies. My goal is to make a significant impact by raising awareness, advocating for sustainable solutions and equipping youth with technical skills. Let's work together for a cleaner and healthier planet, ensuring a better future for generations to come.

My initiative not only focuses on the collection and refurbishment of e-waste but also emphasises the importance of sustainable solutions for waste management. Through my organisation, I educate the community on the proper disposal of electronic items and encourage them to adopt eco-friendly practices.

We can address e-waste by educating our community on responsible disposal and consumption. I work with schools and community centres to provide training on E-waste management, empowering youth to repair electronic devices and build a sustainable future. Providing them with the skills to manage E-waste prepares them to positively impact their communities.

I firmly believe in the power of collaborative efforts. I actively engage with local government officials, organisations, and businesses to advocate for establishing E-waste management facilities. With my unwavering determination and persuasive communication skills, I have already gained support from key stakeholders, opening up the potential for significant change in our region.

I envision E-waste management becoming a vital part of our community. Bungoma County can lead by example, collecting, repairing and responsibly recycling unwanted electronic devices. Education and outreach are ongoing processes, and I am passionate about creating lasting change. We all have a responsibility to protect our environment and future generations. By collaborating, we can make a real difference and create a sustainable future for all.”