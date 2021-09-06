Should I go back to my abusive husband?

Your husband has abused you both physically and emotionally and this explains your low self-esteem.
Your husband has abused you both physically and emotionally and this explains your low self-esteem. Aall these signs raise a red flag.

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • The fact that your husband is openly, serially cheating on you, drinking, insulting and physically abusing you, should serve as an eye opener that he does not love you anymore and things might never really work out.

Q: I really need your help. I am 25 years old. I do not have a job and I did not complete my diploma. I have been married for three years and I have a three-year-old son. My husband is not faithful. I have caught him with a series of women and whenever I ask he hits me. He comes home very late and drunk; if ask him why is he misusing money he always replies by asking me if I have a job. He even brought one of his girlfriends to our house once. I am back at my parents' house but he’s begging me to go back, saying he has changed and promising to take me back to school. I find it difficult to trust him because it’s not the first time is promising the same things. I am very bitter and I think I have issues with my self-esteem.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.