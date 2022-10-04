Egypt meet great for Africa: Expert

Between November 6 and 18, policymakers from around the world will gather in Egypt for COP27 — the 27th gathering of the Conference of Parties in the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

This will be the second time a COP gathering is happening in Africa after 2016 when it was held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Discussing climate change while in Africa presents an immense opportunity for the continent, according to Ms Katie Hill, who is a Partner and Associate Director for Climate at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

BCG was in August named the exclusive consulting partner of COP27.

Sustainability

Ms Hill said it is a great opportunity for Africa for many reasons.

“Hosting the conference in Africa will help focus minds on finding climate and sustainability solutions that work for all nations,” she said.

“Historically, COPs have been oriented around climate mitigation and driving down emissions from wealthy countries. Hosting a COP in Africa, the most vulnerable region to climate change, allows a magnified focus on climate justice,” added Ms Hill.

In light of the drought in various parts of the continent, Ms Hill also asked Africa governments to invest in more resilient food systems.

“The impacts of climate change on Africa’s food security are accelerating and further exacerbated by the acute grain and fertiliser shortage which is in part caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” she said.