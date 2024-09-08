Eating processed and red meat increases type 2 diabetes risk; Study

Scientists have linked the consumption of processed meat and unprocessed red meat with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.

This finding comes from an analysis of data from 1.9 million participants and published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, a journal for essential original research in diabetes and endocrinology.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Cambridge, provides new evidence supporting recommendations to limit meat consumption to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The researchers utilised data from the global InterConnect project, analysing information from 31 study cohorts across 20 countries. Their comprehensive analysis considered various factors such as age, gender, health behaviours, energy intake, and body mass index (BMI).

The study revealed that consuming 50 grams of processed meat daily—roughly equivalent to two slices of ham—was associated with a 15 per cent increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes over the next 10 years.

Similarly, consuming 100 grams of unprocessed red meat daily—about the size of a small steak—was linked to a 10 per cent higher risk of diabetes. Although poultry is often viewed as a healthier alternative to red meat, the research also found that eating 100 grams of poultry daily was associated with an 8 per cent increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

However, further analysis showed that the association between poultry consumption and type 2 diabetes weakened in certain scenarios. At the same time, the risks related to processed and unprocessed red meat remained consistent across different conditions.



While the study highlights strong evidence linking processed and red meat to type 2 diabetes, the underlying biological mechanisms warrant attention. Processed meats are often high in saturated fats, sodium, and preservatives like nitrates, which are believed to contribute to insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Even unprocessed red meats, which contain heme iron and high levels of fats, have been associated with inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which can disrupt insulin sensitivity.

In contrast, the potential link between poultry and diabetes remains less clear, and the researchers note that more work is needed to understand why poultry, which is typically lower in fat, might still present some level of risk.

One of the strengths of this research is its global scope. Unlike previous studies that primarily focused on populations in the USA and Europe, this research incorporated data from under-represented regions such as the Middle East, Latin America, and South Asia.

"InterConnect enables us to study the risk factors for obesity and type 2 diabetes across populations in many different countries and continents around the world, helping to include populations that are under-represented in traditional meta-analyses,” said Professor Nick Wareham, Director of the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge and a senior author on the paper.

According to Professor Nita Forouhi of the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, and another senior author of the paper, the findings support global recommendations to limit the intake of both processed and unprocessed red meat.

"Our research provides stronger evidence for the role that reducing meat consumption could play in preventing type 2 diabetes," Forouhi explained.



Previous dietary guidelines from health organisations have advised limiting red meat, especially processed meat, to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and now, increasingly, type 2 diabetes.

For people looking to reduce their risk, experts suggest substituting red and processed meats with plant-based proteins, legumes, fish, or lean poultry where appropriate.

Although the study provided more comprehensive evidence on the association between poultry consumption and type 2 diabetes than was previously available, the link remains uncertain and needs further investigation.

Some scientists believe that how poultry is cooked (e.g., fried vs. grilled) and the presence of skin or additives in processed poultry could explain part of the risk, but more research is necessary to draw definitive conclusions.

While this study adds to the growing body of evidence on the risks associated with processed and unprocessed meat, it also highlights the need for more research, particularly in regions like Africa and Latin America where data is often scarce.