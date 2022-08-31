County to set up sickle cell care unit

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) is set to establish a centre of excellence to combat the rising cases of sickle cell disease.

The unit will provide a comprehensive service to patients to address childhood mortality. Studies show that up to 90 per cent of people with sickle cell disease in Africa don’t reach the age of 18.

“We envision working together to structure psychosocial support to patients living with sickle cell disease together with their families,” JOOTRH Chief Executive Officer George Rae said.

The development is the result of a partnership between paediatricians, sickle cell warriors, Kisumu Regional Blood Transfusion Centre, Kenya Red Cross, Tumaini Sickle Cell Organisation, Children Sickle Cell Organization, and JOOTRH.

Kisumu Regional Blood Transfusion Centre head Magladylne Murogo said: “We have a challenge of meeting the demand for blood for needy cases, however clients should always make requests whenever blood components are required and we will make them available.”

Tumaini Sickle Cell Organisation official Martin Opondo emphasised the importance of working with communities and linking clients to facilities to get the right treatment.

JOOTRH last month advocated for compulsory genetic testing for sickle cell for couples before marriage. “Daily, we get children brought in suffering from sickle cell and the number of deaths from this condition continues to rise. We must do something to avert this trend.”

“Though couples might be in love, we will advise that they get other partners to avoid bearing children with the inherited disease,” Dr Rae said.

Dr Rae noted that the initiative will be done in partnership with the office of Attorney-General and religious organisations. It is estimated that over 300,000 babies are born each year with the disease worldwide, with 75 per cent of the births in sub-Saharan Africa.