Climate change experts spotlight Africa's role at inaugural summit

Starting today, delegates, including heads of states from across the globe will converge in Nairobi for the inaugural Africa Climate Summit. With a focus on forging strong connections between clean energy and sustainable development, the summit aims to spotlight Africa's potential as a key player in the global shift towards green growth.

Ali Mohamed, Special Climate Envoy for Kenya says that Kenya hopes to be a model for Africa’s ambitions and has introduced legislation in a quest to attract investors.

“Kenya is honoured to be hosting the first African Climate Summit jointly with the African Union to drive African-led climate action to tackle the escalating global emergency that continues to disproportionately impact the continent. The summit will present an opportunity for our leaders to set a bold and ambitious African vision for a green economic transformation that optimises the continent’s abundant human and natural resources and integrates enhanced climate adaptation and mitigation outcomes. We are certain that the Nairobi Declaration which will be presented on the final day of the summit will have an inclusive resolution that represents all stakeholders and aspirations of the continent.”

According to a recent Power Shift Africa report highlighting Africa's Just Transition, the continent’s renewable energy potential is 50 times greater than the anticipated global electricity demand for the year 2040. Moreover, Africa lays claim to over 40 per cent of the worldwide reserves of essential minerals vital for batteries and hydrogen technologies.

Against the backdrop of a climate crisis characterised by drought, desertification, and the frequency of cyclones in countries like Malawi and Mozambique, climate change experts see the event as Africa’s opportunity to advance climate leadership and amplify its influence.

Mohamed Adow, Director of energy and climate think-tank, Power Shift Africa observes that the summit offers the best opportunity to explore areas of investment.

“The reality of climate change is that it was not Africa that caused the crisis, but it is Africa that will determine whether humanity can fix it. How Africa develops over the next two decades will determine the fate of the planet. We have an abundance of clean, renewable energy and it's vital that we use this to power our future prosperity. But to unlock it, Africa needs funding from countries that have got rich off our suffering. They owe a climate debt. But climate change in Africa is more than just solar panels. Africa cannot afford to further delay the vital conversation about adaptation when our communities are already suffering the ravages of a climate crisis we did not cause.”

Ineza Umuhoza Grace, CEO of The Green Protector and global Coordinator of the Loss, and Damage Youth Coalition says that ACC is an opportunity for Africa to demonstrate an inclusive and effective

approach to climate policy that centres on the voices of young people and local communities.