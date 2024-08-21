Cataract surgery offers new hope to Narok's elderly

In the serene expanse of Menet Village, Narok County, a tale of resilience and transformation unfolds at the home of 82-year-old Lusina Cherotich Segem.

We find Alice Cherop, a caregiver in her 40s, doing some household chores. Amid our introductions, a frail voice called from the house and she hastily walked inside. She soon reappeared with Lusina Cherotich Segem, gently guiding her.

“My son,” she started, “I used to see, but now I can’t. I lost my vision three years ago. It started mildly, and I took some prescribed medication, but I didn’t get better. I used to laugh if off saying that old age had finally caught up with me,” she offers. Two days after our visit, Lusina attended a medical camp organised by the Rotary Club of Masai Mara.

The organisation had organised a five-day free medical and surgical eye camp at Ololulunga Sub-County Hospital in Narok County, aimed at providing crucial eye care to Narok residents. After a few minutes of queueing, she was eventually guided to an operating room where she underwent cataract surgery—a procedure to remove clouding of the eye’s natural lens.

Dr Albert Masua, the lead cataract surgeon at the camp, explained that cataracts develop over time, and are often manageable in early stages with glasses but may necessitate surgery as they progress. “Cataract surgery is an operation with a high success rate especially when diagnosed early,” he said, highlighting the significance of such interventions. Catherine Kosen, President of the Rotary Club of Masai Mara noted that many people, especially the elderly suffer silently from cataracts and other eye problems.