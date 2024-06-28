Carbon: The invisible and growing threat to ecosystems

Kenya's breathtaking natural beauty, from the snow-capped peak of Mount Kenya to its fertile valleys and vibrant coral reefs along its coastline, complements a rich ecosystem, which provides the foundation for the country's ability to produce a remarkable variety of nutritious food sources.

However, a hidden threat lurks beneath the surface — excess carbon. While headlines often focus on the dramatic consequences of climate change like rising temperatures and extreme weather events, the silent disruption carbon poses to the country’s delicate ecosystems deserves equal attention.

Human actions pose the silent threat of excess carbon. This invisible gas, acting like a blanket, traps heat and causes global temperatures to rise. Other than warming our planet, carbon directly impacts ecosystems in many ways. Excess carbon disrupts the complex web of plants, animals and microorganisms that keep these ecosystems healthy and thriving.

Healthy ecosystems, particularly vast forests like the Aberdares and Mau Complex, play a crucial role in regulating atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) levels. Through photosynthesis, plants absorb CO2 and store carbon within their tissues. This natural process is vital for maintaining a stable climate.

However, increased climate change from carbon emissions has disrupted this delicate dance. Rising temperatures and changing weather patterns stress ecosystems, making them less efficient at carbon storage.

Forests become more vulnerable to droughts, wildfires and insect outbreaks, releasing stored carbon into the atmosphere. This creates a vicious cycle, accelerating climate change and further weakening ecosystems.

Carbon's influence contributes to food insecurity, a critical concern in Kenya. It disrupts breeding grounds and food webs, threatening commercially essential fish populations like tilapia and Nile perch. A decline in fish stocks impacts the livelihoods of Kenyan fishermen and reduces a critical source of protein for many communities.

Many Kenyan communities previously relied on wild plants and insects for food and traditional medicine. But habitat loss from climate change has put these traditional food sources at risk. Today, communities that initially depended on wild mushrooms or specific insects for protein face shortages as these resources become less available.

They start seeking food from alternate sources, which may further strain their land. Another major threat is a decline in biodiversity from excess carbon. Every creature, from the giant forest trees that shade and feed animals and birds to the bugs that clean up waste to enrich the soil, plays a special part in keeping these natural wonders healthy.

But when the amount of carbon messes with these delicate connections by destroying habitats or changing weather patterns, the whole system gets thrown off balance.

Kenya's once-thriving coral reefs, for example, have lost over 30 per cent of their live coral cover in the last two decades, according to a recent study published in Nature Communications. This alarming decline is directly linked to rising ocean temperatures and acidification caused by excess atmospheric carbon dioxide.

These coral reefs act as underwater cities teeming with life. Vibrant marine life depends on them for both food and protection. Healthy coral reefs maintain healthy fish populations, crucial for livelihoods and tourism. They serve as breeding grounds for countless fish species, ensuring the continued productivity of Kenya's fisheries.

Tourism, a major source of income for Kenya, also relies heavily on the beauty and biodiversity of these underwater wonders. Their loss, therefore, would devastate the coastal communities.

Kenya is also a haven for birdlife, but changes in rainfall patterns and habitat loss threaten their breeding grounds and food availability. Left unchecked, this can lead to population decline, diminishing landscapes' beauty and ecological balance. Large mammals like elephants and zebras also play a role in balancing the ecosystem.

They graze and disperse seeds, promoting plant growth and creating a mosaic of habitats. However, carbon-induced changes like droughts and habitat fragmentation can disrupt their migratory patterns and resource access. This leads to conflicts with human settlements and a decline in overall mammal diversity, impacting the health and functionality of these vital ecosystems.

Luckily, we can address both threats simultaneously. We can reduce carbon emissions. The solutions lie in transitioning to a low-carbon economy. International organisations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the United Nations Environment Programme emphasise the importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources.

This includes solar, wind and geothermal power, investments in energy efficiency and the development of sustainable technologies. Protecting existing forests and planting new ones is also crucial as healthy, diverse forests are the most effective carbon sinks.