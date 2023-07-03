Aspirin use may increase anaemia risk in older adults,

Aspirin, a widely used medication known for its blood-thinning properties, has long been prescribed to older adults as a preventive measure against heart attacks and strokes.

However, recent studies have cautioned against its indiscriminate use due to an increased risk of major bleeding. Now a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that daily aspirin use may also contribute to anaemia in older adults.

The drug is also used to reduce fever and relieve mild to moderate pain from conditions such as muscle aches, toothaches, common cold and headaches.

Anaemia, a condition characterised by a deficiency of red blood cells or hemoglobin, is a prevalent problem among the elderly population. It is often associated with fatigue, memory and cognitive difficulties, depression and an elevated risk of mortality. Global statistics indicate that approximately 30 per cent of adults aged 75 and older suffer from anaemia.

The study, which followed over 18,000 adults aged 65 and older from the United States and Australia, aimed to examine the potential link between aspirin use and anaemia. Half of the participants were given a low daily dose of 100 milligrammes of aspirin, while the other half received a placebo. The researchers conducted yearly check-ups and blood tests to measure hemoglobin and ferritin levels, a protein responsible for iron storage in blood cells.

The findings revealed a significant difference between the two groups. The adults who took aspirin were found to be 20 per cent more likely to develop anaemia compared to those who received the placebo. The researchers estimated that within a five-year period, 24 per cent of seniors in the aspirin group would experience anaemia, compared to 20 per cent in the placebo group.

Further, the study participants who took aspirin exhibited slightly lower levels of hemoglobin and ferritin, impairing the blood cells’ ability to carry oxygen effectively. The disparity persisted even after adjusting for factors such as cancer, major bleeding events, age, sex, diabetes, kidney disease, and the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications.

While the study did not investigate the precise mechanism by which aspirin contributes to anaemia, the researchers hypothesise that aspirin’s anti-clotting properties and inhibition of the Cox-1 enzyme may play a role. By interfering with platelet aggregation and damaging the protective lining of the gastrointestinal tract, aspirin may cause gradual blood leakage, eventually leading to aanemia.