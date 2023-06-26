Gender transformative policies crucial to success of war on drugs, alcohol

Alcohol and drug abuse remains a significant challenge to Kenya's socioeconomic development.

Latest statistics from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse say 18.2 per cent (4,913,254) of Kenyans aged 15–65, are currently using at least one drug or substance of abuse.

Disaggregated by sex, one in every three males aged 15–65 (3,783,854) and one in every 16 females (949,298) use at least one illicit drug or alcohol.

Epidemiological surveys consistently show that boys and men are more likely than girls and women to engage in licit or illicit drug use at all ages, especially in problematic life patterns.

While fewer women report harmful use of illicit drugs and alcohol, they experience unique challenges rarely addressed by national drug policies and programmes in Kenya.

Patterns of drug use, sales and trafficking are profoundly gendered. Most users, dealers and traffickers are men, so women suffer from their ‘Cinderella status’, whereby interventions target the majority and neglect to seriously consider their impact on women.

Existing information systems have persistently enhanced this notion for decades, showing higher prevalence of drug consumption and related adverse outcomes among men than women.

For example, media representation of problematic alcohol consumption in Kenya portrays harmful effects on men and rarely on women.

Under sub-section 3.5 of Sustainable Development Goals 3, countries are required to strengthen the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, including narcotic drug abuse and harmful use of alcohol.

This goal may take too long or never be achieved in Kenya if we continue ignoring the detriments of licit and illicit drug abuse to women. Consequently, whether and how domestic drug policies and programmes address women's and girls' issues is an important question.

Policy areas

Across all drug policy areas that include prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and criminal justice, gender is a central dimension in the analysis of drug use pathways and related risks, harms, and health, social and legal consequences.

Women tend to progress more rapidly to drug use disorders and the negative health impacts of drug use than men. They are more likely than men to be diagnosed with a psychiatric co-morbidity such as depression, panic disorder and psycho-trauma.

All drug users face stigma and discrimination, but women are often more likely than men to be severely vilified as unfit parents and "fallen" members of society. Women who inject drugs are particularly more vulnerable than their male peers to HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmissible infections, and this is related to more frequent experiences of gender-based violence and harmful gender norms.

Like many other countries, Kenya has punitive drug laws that burden women who are often incarcerated for involvement in low-level crimes or drug-related offences.

In 2018, the United Nations estimated that 35 per cent of women in prison worldwide were imprisoned for drug offences, compared to 19 per cent of men.

The increase in women's imprisonment for drug‐related offences has been attributed, in part, to the greater ease with which low‐level crimes can be prosecuted, making them typically easy targets for drug enforcement authorities.

In addition, drug offence-convicted women tend to be socioeconomically marginalised and are often sole caregivers. The impact on children for mass incarceration of women is profound, often affecting their children's access to quality health and education services on a par with other children.

To address these gender disparities in alcohol and illicit drug abuse in Kenya, first, we need coherent policies and laws with specific references to gender differences.

Secondly, at the institutional level, there is a need to create conditions for the effective overall management of women who use drugs.

Thirdly, develop studies of substance use that address specific issues such as initiation, escalation, and physical and psychosocial consequences for women as an at-risk category.