Anti-plastic pollution champ Nigel Waweru to address Africa Climate Summit

As the Africa Climate Action Summit gets underway today, a 10-year-old boy is among the dignitaries and keynote speakers who will address delegates.

Nigel Waweru, who was appointed by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry as its young ambassador in May, will address the Africa Climate Action Summit that will be attended by heads of state, including the host President William Ruto.

The young environmentalist’s determination, perseverance and drive to sensitise people on the dangers of carelessly disposing of used plastic bottles also saw him he beat over 30 children last Saturday to emerge Little Mr Environment Kenya.

In the event held at Weston Hotel in Nairobi under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”, he showcased his creativity by using plastic bottles to write messages on the dangers of careless disposing of the bottles.

It is these and other achievements that saw the Department of Environment and Climate Change include Nigel as one of the speakers during the climate summit that runs from today to Wednesday, September 6. His first presentation will be during the pre-summit and then at the official opening.

Nigel says his message is simple—the world should do away with plastic bottles and polythene bags as they kill marine life and litter cities.

“This is a rare opportunity and I hope my message will be enough to persuade the world to change for the better,” he told the Nation in an interview.

At the age of six, Nigel’s passion for clean and healthy marine life was sparked by the filth he saw coming out of the clogged drains in the estate where he lived.

“The plumbers told me that most of the waste ends up in Lake Nakuru and is very harmful to marine life. That made me even more angry,” he recalls. His passion was further fueled by television documentaries.

He eventually joined the plumbers and rubbish collectors in cleaning up the area over weekends. But, he says, this did not stop people from using the polythene and plastic bottles and disposing of them carelessly.

“One day, while I was busy collecting garbage in our Pipeline Estate in Nakuru City, I had an idea; to use used plastic bottle caps to put messages on boxes to discourage improper disposal of this waste,” he said.

He approached his mother, Yvonne Anisah, and pitched his idea. At first, his mother dismissed him. She felt that he could use his time better by working to improve his academic performance.

But Nigel persisted and took the matter to his class teacher, who summoned his mother and had a talk with her. It was after this that she bought the idea and promised to help Nigel achieve his dream—a world without plastic and polythene bags.

Some of the messages Nigel has creatively put out include: “Think before you drink”, “Be part of the solution” and “Why take it if you can’t manage its waste”. The messages are written using different coloured plastic caps while the marine life is illustrated using plastic bottles.

Nigel has displayed his art at strategic locations around Nakuru town, in the estate and at various outdoor events.

“Sometimes I thought my son was embarrassing me even though I accompanied him to display his messages on different occasions, I was not comfortable. But a year ago, the United Nations Environmental Programme, under the Tide-turners programme, approached him and took him on board,” said Ms Anisah.

When he is done with school, Nigel wants to be an environmentalist like his idol, the late Prof Wangari Mathai.