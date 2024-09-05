After decades in darkness, residents of Mageta Island finally see the light with solar power

In many households across Kenya, hazardous energy sources are still used for cooking and lighting. This is especially prevalent in off-grid regions such as the islands located around Lake Victoria, where the predominant energy source is fossil fuel, particularly paraffin.

The lake is surrounded by islands such as Mfangano, Rusinga, Remba, Takawiri, Ngodhe, Kibuogi, Kiwa, Sukru and others in Homa Bay county. Others are Ndeda, Mageta, Oyamo, and Sifu, which are in Siaya County. Migori County has Migingo and Aluru Island.

To access the areas from the mainland, one must either use a boat or a helicopter, except for Rusinga, which is connected by a bridge from Mbita Town, allowing vehicles as a means of transport.

Due to the islands' geographical location, traditional methods of supplying electricity are impractical. Typically, electricity is generated at power plants, transmitted to substations, and then distributed to homes and businesses using aluminum wires on concrete or wooden poles.

However, given that the islands are surrounded by water, this traditional approach is not viable. Consequently, the government must explore alternative methods for supplying electricity to these remote locations.

Three islands, Takawiri, Ngodhe and Mageta have green and renewable energy plants that generate electricity using solar power.

However, the island of Mfangano relies on diesel generators to provide electricity to households, while Rusinga is connected to the main grid from Mbita town. This leaves other islands in the area shrouded in darkness and cut off from the outside world.

As a consequence, most residents of these islands resort to energy sources they perceive to be more affordable. Sadly, many of these alternatives are not only discouraged but also pose serious risks to the environment.

For decades, Mr Zachary Otieno Ogombo, a fisherman and a resident of Mageta Island, has lit his house using a paraffin tin lamp (commonly referred to as nyangile). And, so did his neighbours.

The lamps, crafted by Juakali artisans using recycled metal tins, consist of a chamber for paraffin and a wick that provides illumination. The lamps were one of the limited lighting options available to the residents of Mageta Island.

"It has several disadvantages. My children cannot use the lamp to read because it produces dim light," he says.

He describes how his family would frequently cough while using the lamp, as it would emit soot that filled the air and caused discomfort in their lungs. Additionally, the lamp tended to extinguish when the wind blew through the house, leaving everyone in sudden darkness.

"Having one lamp is also a challenge because it cannot be used in multiple rooms at the same time. The lake shore is equally windy and the lamp would go off when being used," Mr Ogombo says.

At the end of a long day of fishing, the fisherman would often find that his family had run out of paraffin, leaving them no choice but to go to sleep early since most shops selling paraffin would have closed by then.

When they did use the lamp, it emitted dark soot that posed a risk to their health. The smoke also caused unsightly discolourations in their home, leaving dark marks on the walls and ceiling due to household air pollution. Common sources of pollutants in their home included tin lamps, paraffin lanterns, paraffin stoves, charcoal, and wood.

Dr Amos Dulo, the deputy director of Health in Homa Bay says long exposure to soot from tin lamps can lead to respiratory infections such as pneumonia, bronchitis and asthma. He says the smoke can also cause lung cancer.

"It can also lead to adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight or preterm birth," the medic says. Dr Dulo explains that smoke from energy sources contains carbon monoxide.

"They also have particles that penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream and affect the normal functioning of the body," he says. Mr Ogombo decided to put an end to the use of tin lamps to save his family from unforeseen health risks.

He is among the residents of Mageta Island who are now using solar energy after President William Ruto commissioned the Mageta Island Solar Grid on August 30, 2024. The Head of State visited his house when the project was launched.

He says he is happy that he will no longer stay in darkness and will be counted as one of Kenyans who uses green energy.

The project is being undertaken by the government through the Kenya Electricity Modernisation Project and supported by the World Bank and the Strategic Climate Fund’s Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Programme.

It aims to increase access to electricity in off-grid areas as well as reduce reliance on kerosene and wood for lighting improve indoor air quality and reduce pollution. Mageta Island measures 6.6 square kilometres and has a population of at least 7,000 people, some of whom still use harmful energy sources.

The project will power 1,400 households in Mageta which is one of the seven solar mini grids being implemented in five counties.

President Ruto said it will also support fish trading by powering cold rooms and improving public service delivery in hospitals and schools on the island.

"The installation of seven solar mini-grids under the Kenya Electricity Modernisation Project will enhance access to clean and reliable power supply," he said.

According to President Ruto, the project will reduce power costs for businesses and supply electricity to more than 4,033 households. He said the project represents a significant step toward achieving universal access to energy in Kenya.

"Days are gone when electricity supply was reserved for the rich. One had to have a special connection with government officials in order toenjoy using electricity," the head of state said. President Ruto added that his administration is committed to ensuring all regions of the county have access to power.

In Mageta Island, the plant which is established on a three-acre piece of land produces 801.9 kilowatts/hour of power and supplies electricity to at least 1.744 households and 11 public facilities making it the largest of all the seven projects.

It has five components which area solar power generation plant, a substation that has a step-up and step-down transformer, 5.5 kilometres of medium voltagepower line and 32.3 kilometres of low voltage power distribution lines which supply electricity to the community.

The project also has a 100Kvast diesel-powered generator that acts as a backup as well as five transformers with a combined capacity of 700 KVA which are installed in the power network.

The solar mini-grid in Takawiri and Ngodhe produces 207.39 and 149.04 kilowatts of power respectively.

Both supply power to 638 households. Other projects are Wasini in Kwale county, Kerio and Kaeris in Turkana county and Dabel in Marsabit county.

All the projects cost Sh 737.7 million.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi emphasised the transformation impact this initiative will have in Mageta saying it will extend business hours, boost small enterprises and enhance fish storage. "The project is expected to enhance security on the island and improve lighting in public spaces and streets. Education and healthcare will also see substantial improvements," he said.

According to Mr Wandayi, the project is evidence that the government is committed to ensuring the most remote areas of Kenya have access to modern, clean, and reliable energy.

"Harnessing solar power contributes to fighting against climate change," the CS said. Mageta location chief Mary Juma says some people on the island still use gasoline generators whichcause noise and air pollution.