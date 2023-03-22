Africa CDC sends experts to Tanzania to tackle deadly outbreak

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has responded to the outbreak of the Marburg virus disease (MVD) in Tanzania by deploying a team of experts to the country.

The deadly disease has already claimed the lives of five people in the East African nation, prompting Africa CDC to act fast to prevent the further spread of the virus.

According to a statement by the Africa CDC, the team of experts will work closely with the Tanzanian Ministry of Health to understand the cross-border context of the outbreak. This, in turn, will guide regional surveillance strategies aimed at containing the outbreak.

“Africa CDC remains committed to supporting Tanzania and her neighbours to arrest this outbreak as soon as possible. We urge members of the public to continue sharing information in a timely manner with the authorities to enable a most effective response. These emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases are a sign that the health security of the continent needs to be strengthened to cope with the disease threats.” – Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Ag Director of Africa CDC.

Equatorial Guinea is the other African Union Member State currently grappling with an active outbreak of MVD which was first confirmed on February 13, 2023

Marburg is a rare and highly dangerous viral disease that belongs to the family of Filoviridae, which also includes the Ebola virus. It was first identified in 1967 when outbreaks occurred simultaneously in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany, and in Belgrade, Serbia (then part of Yugoslavia).

The virus is transmitted to humans by fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the body fluids of infected people, surfaces, and materials. There is no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment for the virus. However, supportive care - rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids - and treatment of specific symptoms improve survival.

Symptoms of Marburg typically begin with a sudden onset of fever, headache, and muscle aches, followed by vomiting, diarrhea, and a rash. These symptoms can progress rapidly to severe bleeding, organ failure, and shock.

Prevention of Marburg involves avoiding contact with infected animals or people, practicing good hygiene, using protective equipment (such as gloves and masks) when handling potentially contaminated materials, and implementing infection control measures in healthcare settings.

Marburg outbreaks are rare, but they can be devastating. The mortality rate for Marburg is high, with some outbreaks resulting in more than 88 percent of those infected die from the disease.