Aerial survey reveals massive destruction along Kenyan coastline

New findings on marine species along the Kenyan coastline have revealed massive destruction of the ecosystem.

The aerial survey— the first-in-30-years — was conducted on marine species along the 600-kilometer Kenyan coastline in March this year.

It aimed to establish the level of conservation efforts needed for marine species found in Kenyan territorial waters. It also sought to identify the threats facing these species and their distribution across the coast to help inform appropriate conservation and management measures.

According to the study, some of the significant species of concern were dugongs, humpback dolphins, whale sharks and other whale species—all threatened by degradation and habitat loss from harmful human activity. This includes the construction of seaports and increased fisheries activities. Climate change also has a significant effect on the survival of these species.

The survey also revealed that dolphins, listed as critically endangered in East Africa, are Kenya’s most dominant yet most vulnerable and threatened marine megafauna species.

“The results from the survey are critical in gauging the health and status of marine life and the interventions needed to keep them alive and thriving,” said James Isiche, Africa Director, the International Fund for Animal Welfare IFAW.

The report cites harmful human activities as the biggest threats to seagrass beds which dugong and turtles feed. These activities include the clearing of coastal forests for salt pans and construction of shrimp farms, sand mining resulting in massive soil erosion and inshore silt loads, and, the extraction of mangroves for building material and firewood.

Additionally, accidental capture and their targeted exploitation for food and medicine also threaten the critically endangered dugong. Only two were sighted during the survey compared to groups of up to 500 individuals seen in the 1960s.

The report also notes that sharks and rays are also declining because of overfishing and the rising global demand for shark products such as fins, meat, skin, cartilage, gill plates, and liver.

The report calls for stringent law enforcement measures to eradicate dangerous fishing gear such as gill nets that kill dugongs. It also recommends engaging with small-scale fishing communities to implement marine conservation best practices and sustainable fishing techniques.

Kenya’s marine waters host more than 35 species of marine mammals, five species of marine turtles—all listed as endangered or critically endangered—and 105 species of bony fishes, including sharks and rays.