20 put on bilharzia treatment in Kisumu

About 20 people have been put on treatment for schistosomiasis, commonly known as bilharzia, following public concern of mysterious disease.

The fisherfolk in the community are the most affected.

Kisumu Medical Service, Public Health and Sanitation executive Ganda Gregory said the cases have been confirmed in Singida and Ogenya beaches in Nyando.

Those affected had complained of passing blood in urine, blood in stool, swollen abdomen, generalised weakness of the body and discomfort during passage of urine.

“Samples were taken from affected individuals for analysis. Following the laboratory findings of schistosomiasis in some samples, the department of health has already initiated treatment of the patients as appropriate,” said Dr Ganda.

Zachariah Odhiambo, a fisherman, said that he has suffered from the condition several times over the past nine months. Bearing symptoms similar to his fellow fisherfolk, Mr Odhiambo said that he would have anaemic attacks due to the disease.

“On two occasions, I suffered from the condition. Most of the time it weakens me such that I can’t go fishing,” he said.

He noted that wherever he abstained from fishing activities he regained his health.

The county’s health department has expanded the search for those who might be affected with bilharzia.

“We are working with the community health volunteers to do a door-to-door visit of households in search of residents who could be having similar health conditions so that they can get tested and treated,” Dr Ganda said.

He added that the county has stocked adequate medication for schistosomiasis for those who will need treatment.

“We would also like to notify the public that for disease control, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the county department of Health will conduct mass drug administration for schistosomiasis in 2023 if results from a recent survey indicate a high disease burden,” said Dr Ganda.